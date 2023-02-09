Everything is set for the Super Bowl LVII, in which the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face each other for the title. Among the team's fans there are a lot of famous names. Check out which celebrities support them.

The Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12th with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles facing each other for the title. Of course, it’s one of the biggest sporting events and many celebrities will surely be present at the State Farm Stadium to support their favorite team.

As fans would know, the Super Bowl weekend is not only about football as there are many events surrounding the big game. One of the most important is the Halftime Show, which will be headlined this year by Rihanna. Apart from that, Chris Stapleton is set to perform the National Anthem.

On the other hand, last year, the Super Bowl took place in Los Angeles which boosted the attendance of many celebrities. While we don’t know who will be in Arizona on Sunday, we do know which famous faces have a favorite team. Here’s a list of A-listers fans of the Eagles and the Chiefs.

Celebrities who support the Philadelphia Eagles

Among the Eagles most famous fans, there are many well-known celebrities, including Bradley Cooper, who has even narrated videos for the team ahead the 2018 Super Bowl (which they won). Meanwhile, Will Smith is also another confessed fan. Another famous fans of the team are:

Center Fielder Mike Trout

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

They both are from Pennsylvania: Joe is from Scranton, and Jill grew up in Willow Grove. They have attended games before.

Actress Tina Fey

Actor Kevin Hart

One famous fan who will surely be there is comedian Kevin Hart, who has been outspoken in his love for the Eagles.

Actress Sofia Vergara

Actor Miles Teller

The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor has been a long-time Eagles fan. He recently appeared, alongside his wife Keleigh in a Super Bowl commercial for Bud Light, supporting the team.

Singer Taylor Swift

Swift, who grew up in Pennsylvania, named the Eagles in her song ‘gold rush’ (2020): "I see me padding 'cross your wooden floors / With my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door."

Sylvester Stallone

Celebs who support the Kansas City Chiefs

Two of the well-known stars who support the Kansas City Chiefs are Brad Pitt and Jason Sudeikis. The latter grew up in Overland Park, Kansas, so it makes sense he is a fan of the Chiefs. Meanwhile, Pitt wore the team’s hat at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2020. Other famous fans include:

Olympic gold medalist Samantha Quek

Actor Henry Cavill

The Superman star has been very vocal about his support for the Chiefs. He has shared several posts on Instagram with the team's logo, alongside his dog.

Actor Henry Winkler

Backstreet Boys singer Kevin Richardson

The Backstreet Boy member has shown his love for the team on his social media. He attended the Playoffs games. Will he be in Arizona?

Actor Paul Rudd

Actress/Comedian Heidi Gardner

The actress and comedian has also shared several times her love for the Chiefs. She even was featured in a The Hollywood Reporter article sharing her rituals for the matches.

Singer/songwriter Melissa Ethridge

Pro-golfer Kasia Kay

The pro-golfer has shared several time her support for the Chiefs. One week ago, she published a post celebrating the Chiefs' win: "I’m so excited that at my first Super Bowl I’m going to be able to cheer for my favorite team."