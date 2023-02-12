We are just hours away from another edition of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and this year promises to be a one-of-a-kind spectacle, especially since it marks Rihanna's return to music. Here, check out which artist has had the most views so far.

The last two years of Rihanna's life have been full of surprises. She became a mother for the first time with her boyfriend, released the song Lift Me Up which was nominated for an Oscar for Best Song and now she is about to mark her return to music after six years of absence and on top of that, at one of the most watched events in the world: the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

It's no news that the show put on by the NFL and now Apple Music is one of the most anticipated and watched shows in the entertainment (and sports) industry. The selection of artists that have been selected to see who leads the presentation is not taken lightly, as it has usually been done by great figures who have formed an impressive career.

Such has been the case with Beyonce and Eminem, among others. Some of the shows have gone down in history, such as Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake's show in 2004. However, there are several statistics that have marked who has starred in the most watched halftime show so far. The answer won't surprise you...

What has been the most watched Halftime Show so far?

So far, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez have starred in the most watched Halftime Show in Super Bowl history. Many would think it was when Lady Gaga jumped off the base of the scoreboard in Houston during 2017 or when Prince brought the house down in Miami during 2007, but no.

It was the Latin stars who have been the most watched until 2023. Rather, it was the Latino stars who have been the most watched through 2023. The duo garnered 260 million official YouTube views while performing at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Second place goes to Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent. The iconic hip hop and rap acts came together to perform the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show during 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. They garnered 154 million official YouTube views.