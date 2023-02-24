Survivor is back again and it's time to see how the contestants perform in one of the most brutal competitions on television. Here, check out how and when to stream the first episode of season 44.

We're just a few days away from the big premiere of Survivor season 44 and it's time for the contestants to roll up their sleeves and get ready to get down in the mud. A new era has begun and this year's competition won't be easy, as there will be 18 people ready to fight for the championship.

The tribes have been divided into three. First is the Ratu tribe, which is made up of Ratu, Soka and Tika. Matthew, Brandon, Kane, Jaime, Lauren and Maddy. Then there is the Soka, which is made up of Josh, Frannie, Danny, Heidi, Matt and Claire. And finally we have the Tika tribe, which features Bruce, Sarah, Yam Yam, Helen, Carson and Carolyn.

The diverse cast will showcase their eccentric personalities as they try to survive the trials that come their way. Jeff Probst will return as host and once again we will see how he pushes a group of shipwrecks to the limit. The tests are not only physical, but mental as well. And you.. Are you ready?

Survivor: Time and when to stream the first episode of Season 44

The episodes of season 44 of Survivor will be released weekly, as always. The premiere will take place on Wednesday, March 1 at 8 PM ET and will be broadcast on two streaming platforms: fuboTV and Paramount+, who are offering a one-week free trial in the United States. The program is carried by CBS, so it will also be available on the corresponding channel.