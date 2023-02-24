Survivor is back for season 44 with Jeff Probst as host once again. It's time for the contestants to group into tribes and prepare to overcome all the obstacles that come their way. But beware, it won't be easy... Here, check out who the cast is.

New year, new season, more contestants to survive the drift. Survivor is back once again with its 44th edition and it's time for 18 new faces to dive right into the game and do everything in their power to overcome the challenges that lie ahead. The competition will not be easy and a new era is about to begin.

There will be three different tribes, made up of six members each. In the teaser posted on social networks, we can see how one of them (Matthew) tries to climb a giant rock structure, but it seems that he doesn't do too well and ends up falling. Although they don't give many details, Jeff Probst must call the medical team to treat a castaway during a challenge.

Episodes of the new edition will be released on a weekly basis, as always. The premiere is already scheduled for Wednesday, March 1 at 8 PM ET and will be broadcast live on CBS and fuboTV.Then it will arrive on the Paramount+ streaming platform, which offers a one-week free trial in the United States.

Survivor Season 44: Contestants and tribes

Ratu Tribe

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle, a 43-year-old barbershop owner from Columbus, OH

Brandon Cottom, a 30-year-old security specialist from Newtown, PA

Kane Fritzler, a 25-year-old law student from Saskatoon, Canada

Jaime Lynne Ruiz, a 35-year-old yogi from Mesa, AZ

Lauren Harpe, a 31-year-old elementary school teacher from Mont Belvieu, TX

Maddy Pomilla, a 28-year-old charity projects manager from Brooklyn, NY

Soka Tribe

Josh Wilder, a 34-year-old surgical podiatrist from Atlanta, GA

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, a 43-year-old engineering manager from Pittsburgh, PA

Danny Massa, a 32-year-old firefighter from Bronx, NY

Frannie Marin, a 23-year-old research coordinator from Cambridge, MA

Claire Rafson, a 25-year-old tech investor from Brooklyn, NY

Matt Blankinship, a 27-year-old security software engineer from San Francisco, CA

Tika Tribe