Survivor is back with its 44th season and the contestants began to face the challenges that the new competition brings. Here, check out which tribe won the first supplements for the camp.

The season 44 premiere of Survivor is here with a bang and once again we have three tribes that will be competing in the toughest challenges. Jeff Probst is back in his typical hosting role and the previews have shown that the contestants will have both good and bad times, this means that will not be easy and a new era is about to begin.

This edition is composed of three tribes, called Ratu, Soka and Tika. There are 18 competitors from all over the country and the teams are made up of six players each. It's time to see who can resist the most and who is left for the end of the challenges.

Episodes of the new edition will be released on a weekly basis, as always. The premiere is already scheduled for Wednesday, March 1 at 8 PM ET and will be broadcast live on CBS and fuboTV.Then it will arrive on the Paramount+ streaming platform, which offers a one-week free trial in the United States.

Survivor Season 44: Who won the first round of camp supplies?

The members of the tribes had to start collecting the pieces of the puzzle, solve it and then collect the rings from a pole. The winning tribe was to receive supplies for the camp. In addition, the teams that did not win would have to complete a task in order to get their own supplies to survive.

Once the challenge began, several players had to overcome difficult obstacles. Bruce hit his head and Jeff had to call a doctor. The test was stopped and after they made sure that the participant was well enough to continue, the competition continued.

Tika took the lead but Carolyn fought hard to retrieve a ring from the pole, and when she couldn't get it, she allowed two other tribes to pass her. Soka is the first to complete the challenge, so they were the winner of the supplies. Ratu took second place and Tika third.