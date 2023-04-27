The smash-hit anime film ‘Suzume,’ from the 'Your Name' and 'Weathering With You' director Makoto Shinkai, is already available to watch in theaters in the US. Here, check out when is the movie coming to streaming.

Suzume: When and which platform is the movie coming to streaming in the US?

The smash-hit anime film ‘Suzume’ is already available to watch in theaters in the US. The film, which was released in Japan last year, was written and directed by Makoto Shinkai. He is known for being behind other beloved projects such as Your Name (2016) and Weathering with You (2019).

Suzume follows the titular character, a teenage girl who can see ghosts and other supernatural beings, as she sets out to save the world from a sinister force seeping into reality with the only help of a young man called Munakata.

While Suzume only made a modest $5 million in his first weekend in the US, the film has grossed over $300 million worldwide. If you want to know when the film is coming out on streaming and where you can watch it, here we got all the information you need.

Suzume streaming in the US: When and how to watch it

The film is being distributed in the US by Sony Pictures. So, per Screen Rant, fans can expect that the movie will come to streaming on the company's Crunchyroll brand anime streaming service. However, there’s no official announcement on the date it will be released.

Currently, if you wish to see the film in the cinema you can order tickets online for a show via the Crunchyroll website. The movie has been well received by critics, who, per the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, the film is “visually thrilling and emotionally impactful.”

Nanoka Hara stars as Suzume, after she was selected from a casting process in which more than 1,700 people auditioned. The rest of the cast includes: Hokuto Matsumura, Eri Fukatsu, Shota Sometani, Sairi Ito, Kotone Hanase, Kana Hanazawa and Matsumoto Hakuō II.