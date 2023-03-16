It is a fact that Sweet Tooth will have a second season and there are only a few days left for the new episodes to arrive on Netflix. Here, check out the premiere date.

Sweet Tooth is the fantasy series that has captivated many Netflix users and has made more than one cry. Robert Downey Jr was the producer of the first season and there is a question as to whether we will see the Oscar-nominated actor play a role in the new episodes.

Starring Christian Convery, the story, which debuted in 2021, introduces us to Gus, a deer boy who survives in a post-apocalyptic world, while he engages in relationships with other young hybrids.

The drama is based on the comics written by Jeff Lemire of DC Comics and in the second season several of the actors we saw before will be back, although there will be some new signings. Such is the case of Amie Donald, the star who played the robotic doll in M3GAN.

When will the second season of Sweet Tooth be released?

The new episodes will be added to Netflix's catalog on April 30 and we will see how a new wave of sick people confronts humanity. Gus and his friends end up captive by General Abbot and the Last Men, a violent group of mercenaries who hunt hybrids, according to the synopsis published by the streaming platform.