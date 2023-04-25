Although Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are in their prime as actors, it seems that the love life of one of them might not be going so well. Here, check out why they are rumored to be together.

The stars of the upcoming rom-com Anyone But You have been drawing a lot of attention with some of the attitudes, looks and videos they posted. The Euphoria actress and the Top Gun: Maverick actor raised alarm bells after being quite affectionate off-camera.

For some time now, both have been under the spotlight and the paparazzi. Especially while they were still shooting some scenes for the movie, which has been given an R-rated adult rating. Sony Pictures is still adamant about keeping the plot of their next blockbuster under wraps.

Although Sydney Sweeney is engaged to Jonathan Davino and Glen Powell is in a relationship with Gigi Paris, fans questioned their friendship. It all started after a theory was formed that the two celebrities had been together. Here, check what's going on between them...

What happens between Glen Powell and Syndey Sweeney?

At first it was all happiness, but it looks like there is trouble in paradise for Glen Powell. The actor has been in a relationship with model Gigi Paris since 2020 and after everything that went down with his co-star, it looks like the two have parted ways.

Although this is nothing more than a rumor at the moment, his girlfriend decided to stop following Syndey Sweeney on social media. This has put all the fans on alert and of course it is quite rare, since he had always shown support for her.

Theories that the Euphoria actress and the Top Gun: Maverick actor have been going at it for months, ever since filming began on their rom-com. Now that Anyone But You has been released, the rumors have only increased.

Many are wondering if the chemistry they had in the movie has gone beyond the screen and become a reality. During the premiere, which took place on Monday, April 24, both stars shared complicit glances and photographers made a feast out of it.