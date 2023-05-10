Sylvester Stallone already has several projects in the pipeline and it's time for him to make his triumphant return to the big screen, especially after skipping Creed III. Here, check out his upcoming movies.

Sylvester Stallone is more active than ever and the actor who starred in Rambo continues to fill his filmography with hits. One of his latest releases was Tulsa King, where he plays Dwight Manfredi, a New York mob boss. The series is currently available on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial.

The 76-year-old Oscar-winning actor has several new projects in his sights. However, there is one that will be even more special, as he will be returning to bring one of his best-known characters, Barney Ross, back to life. Megan Fox and 50 Cent were among the latest additions, who will be accompanying him.

Over time he has not only established himself as one of the top stars, along with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, but has also managed to make a fortune with the titles he has starred in. One of the most important was Rocky, a story he wrote and produced. Here, check where it will be next...

What are Sylvester Stallone's upcoming movies?

Never Too Old To Die

Stallone has joined the new action comedy, which has no release date yet. The rest of the cast is an unknown, but filming is set to begin at the end of the year. The story follows an aging hitman who is ready to retire, but his plans are interrupted when a young assassin tries to end his life.

"I'm very excited about this project. It's a great script and I think audiences will really enjoy it. I love the action comedy genre, and I think this will be a great addition to the genre", the 76-year-old actor said, according to media outlet Samaa.

The Expendables 4

Some members of the original cast will be back for a fourth installment, after several years of absence. Stallone will reprise his role as Barney Ross, the leader of the mercenaries. He is joined by Jason Statham as Lee Christmas, Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen and Randy Couture as Toll Road.

The movie is expected to arrive sometime in September 2023. According to IMDb, this time the Expendables will have to face an arms dealer who commands the power of a huge private army. Scott Waugh will direct and Kurt Wimmer, Tad Daggerhart and Max Adams will write the screenplay.