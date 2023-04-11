Horror movies had a good run last year, and the streak might continue in 2023. A24 is one of the studios that get more out of the genre and its upcoming release "Talk To Me" is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Horror movies had a good run last year, and the streak might continue in 2023. A24 is one of the studios that get more out of the genre, thanks to creative directors who bring on a new perspective such as Ti West with his ‘X’ trilogy, including the upcoming MaXXXine with Mia Goth.

This year, the studio will release ‘Talk To Me,’ a film that premiered on Sundance and has been praised by critics. The movie is directed by Australian duo Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, known for their work in Youtube, and other films such as The Babadook and The Nightingale.

Written by Daniel Philippou and Bill Hinzman, the film follows a teenage girl interpreted by Sophie Wilde (as one of the standouts of the movie according to critics), who gets too involved in paranormal activities with her friends. Here’s all you need to know.

When does ‘Talk To Me’ come out?

The movie will hit theaters on July 28, 2023. The film first premiered at Sundance 2023, and it wows critics. However, there’s no official release date for streaming or VOD, so fans who want to watch it at home will have to wait.

Who is in the cast of ‘Talk To Me’?

Apart from Wilde, the rest of the cast includes: Alexandra Jensen (Joe vs. Carole) as Jade, Joe Bird (First Day) as Riley, Otis Dhanji (Aquaman) as Daniel, Miranda Otto (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) as Sue, Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers) as Hayley, and Chris Alosio (Surviving Summer) as Joss.

What is the plot of ‘Talk To Me’?

The official plot synopsis for the film via Sundance reads:

Conjuring spirits has become the latest local party craze, and looking for a distraction on the anniversary of her mother’s death, teenage Mia (Sophie Wilde) is determined to get a piece of the otherworldly action. When her group of friends gathers for another unruly séance with the mysterious embalmed hand that promises a direct line to the spirits, they’re unprepared for the consequences of bending the rules through prolonged contact. As the boundary between worlds collapses and disturbing supernatural visions increasingly haunt Mia, she rushes to undo the horrific damage before it’s irreversible.