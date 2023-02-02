Twilight star Taylor Lautner made a rare comment about his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift on the podcast he shares with his wife Taylor Dome, The Squeeze. Here, check out why he said he would go back to the VMAs 2009.

Let’s go Back to December, folks. Twilight star Taylor Lautner made a rare comment about his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift on the podcast he shares with his current wife (also named Taylor), The Squeeze. And the story involves the infamous 2009 VMAs and the Kanye West moment.

Lautner and Swift famously dated briefly after meeting on the set of Valentine’s Day (2009), but it’s rare when either of them address the romance. While Lautner did confirm that the Speak Now’s famous track ‘Back to December’ was inspired by him in 2016, both stars have moved forward.

While Lautner’s s happily married with Taylor Dome after four years of dating, Swift has been with actor Joe Alwyn since 2016. But, during the episode, Dome asked Lautner which moment in his life he would choose to go back to if he could. And surprisingly that involved Taylor Swift and Kanye West.

Taylor Lautner says he would go back to the 2009 VMAs

"Probably the 2009 VMAs," Lautner said, while answering the question. "When I presented the award to Taylor and was unaware that the Kanye [West] thing was not a skit." The actor went on and explained his version of the infamous moment:

"I presented the award to her, so I have the award. I took five steps back and was standing five feet behind her. And in the middle of her giving her thank you speech, Kanye jumps up onto the stage."

"I can barely hear it. I can't see them, I'm just assuming this whole thing was a practiced and rehearsed skit, because why else would Kanye West be jumping on the stage interrupting Taylor Swift? It just didn't make sense."

He also said that he ended up giggling on stage until he realized that it wasn’t a planned bit. "He jumped off. She finished. The second she turned back around and I saw her face for the first time, I was like, ‘Oh. No. That wasn't good.'"

"I'm deceased,” was his wife’s answer to the story. According to E! News, this anecdote could also be one of ‘Back to December’ references, as they noted that the 2009 VMAs took place in September, and Swift sings on the bridge: “I miss your tan skin, your sweet smile/So good to me, so right/And how you held me in your arms that September night/The first time you ever saw me cry."