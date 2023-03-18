Taylor Swift continues to break records in her career and is one of the most prolific artists in the music industry. Now, with her new tour in development, check out the songs she played on the first date.

Taylor Swift debuted the first date of The Eras Tour and has not only broken records, but has given one of the best concerts of her career. Playing 44 songs in total, there were many that have been unreleased and she assured that she will play a different sizzling tune at each of the shows.

The multiple Grammy winner performed for nearly 3 hours and 20 minutes for an audience of more than 69,000 people, surpassing Madonna, who held the record for the most spectators at a U.S. concert. Themed on her past and present stages, the singer sang many songs from her best known albums.

In all, she came to perform six songs from Lover, three from Fearless, five from evermore, four from reputation, one from Speak Now, four from Red, eight from folk, five from 1989, one from the Taylor Swift album and seven from Midnights. Here, check which are the titles themselves...

What is the official setlist for The Eras Tour?