Taylor Swift debuted the first date of The Eras Tour and has not only broken records, but has given one of the best concerts of her career. Playing 44 songs in total, there were many that have been unreleased and she assured that she will play a different sizzling tune at each of the shows.
The multiple Grammy winner performed for nearly 3 hours and 20 minutes for an audience of more than 69,000 people, surpassing Madonna, who held the record for the most spectators at a U.S. concert. Themed on her past and present stages, the singer sang many songs from her best known albums.
In all, she came to perform six songs from Lover, three from Fearless, five from evermore, four from reputation, one from Speak Now, four from Red, eight from folk, five from 1989, one from the Taylor Swift album and seven from Midnights. Here, check which are the titles themselves...
What is the official setlist for The Eras Tour?
- Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
- Cruel Summer
- The Man
- You Need To Calm Down
- Lover
- The Archer
- Fearless
- You Belong With Me
- Love Story
- ‘Tis The Damn Season
- Willow
- Marjorie
- Champagne Problems
- Tolerate It
- …Ready For It?
- Delicate
- Don’t Blame Me
- Look What You Made Me Do
- Enchanted
- 22
- We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
- I Knew You Were Trouble
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
- Invisible String
- Betty
- The Last Great American Dynasty
- August
- Illicit Affairs
- My Tears Ricochet
- Cardigan
- Style
- Blank Space
- Shake It Off
- Wildest Dreams
- Bad Blood
- Mirrorball
- Tim McGraw
- Lavender Haze
- Anti-Hero
- Midnight Rain
- Vigilante Shit
- Bejeweled
- Mastermind
- Karma