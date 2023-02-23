Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have been trending on Twitter due to trouble between the stars. After the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress respond to a video of the model shading the singer, fans want to know why Hailey 'hate' Taylor.

Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have been trending on Twitter due to trouble between the stars. If you don’t know where this all comes from, you have come to the right place because here we got all the scoop of the drama, feuds and more.

First thing first, there’s a lot of history behind this “new” drama. What you need to know is this: Taylor and Selena have been best friends since 2008, back when the two of them were dating one Jonas Brother (Joe and Nick, respectively.). However, Selena then started dating on-and-off with Justin Bieber (from 2010 to 2018). Of course, Hailey married Justin in 2018, and there’s been constant tension between them.

Also, it’s common knowledge that Taylor isn’t the biggest fan of Justin, not only because of all the history between him and her BFF, but also because he is close to his manager Scooter Braun (aka, the man who bought all her music catalog and she claims has "bullied" her alongside Bieber). So, without further ado, let's get into the 2023 drama.

Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift drama explained

The latest chapter in this feud is that Selena, who seems to be very active on social media lately after commenting on Bella Hadid and responding to Kylie Jenner, responded to a resurfaced video on TikTok of Hailey gagging after Taylor is mentioned. “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” Gomez wrote in a comment.

Of course, this comment went viral and everyone started talking about it. In honor of the truth, it’s quite out of character for Selena to respond to something like this, especially as she and Hailey were photographed together last year together. Also, Gomez has repeatedly told her fans to not engage in negative talk about other women.

Anyways, fans have wondered why did Hailey make this gesture in the first place? Well, it turns out that this isn’t the only public shady thing that Hailey has done against Taylor. A Twitter thread in Spanish has all the “receipts” of Hailey’s comments on Taylor, including for example, a tweet in which she said that Taylor and Harry Styles were the worst couple of 2012, interviews in which she alluded that Taylor’s famous squad friend was fake, and even Tumblr posts mocking the singer.

Hailey Bieber and the Scooter Braun-Taylor Swift feud

While Taylor Swift has never publicly spoken about Hailey, the latter has been part of one of the biggest celebrity dramas ever: the Scooter Braun-Taylor feud. Braun is Justin’s manager and also the one who bought Taylor’s masters from Big Machine Records. When Justin got involved in the feud, he made a lengthy Instagram post “inviting” Taylor to solve their differences, to which Hailey responded “gentleman.”

Taylor never replied but Cara Delevigne, who is Taylor’s friend, called her out, saying she should “spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women.” Justin and Hailey also posted a video apparently mocking Taylor's post-surgery video shared on Jimmy Fallon's show. Here's all the screencaptures: