Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have said goodbye to their relationship, according to several rumors and some media. The couple split after seven years of dating and here are the best reactions and memes.

Although 2023 seemed to be the perfect year for Taylor Swift, it seems that not everything is rosy. The 33-year-old singer has split from actor Joe Alwyn, who is known for playing Nick Conway in Conversations with Friends, after almost seven years of relationship. ET and People were the first to confirm the news.

The stars met before 2016 and months later they decided to start dating, forming one of the most consolidated love relationships in Hollywood. Fans were aware of their love minute by minute and have followed very closely when the actor was with the singer-songwriter.

However, it seems that since the beginning of the Eras Tour, Alwyn did not go to one of their concerts and they have not been seen together. This was one of the reasons why rumors of separation began and although neither has confirmed it, a close source told the media that they had decided to go their separate ways.

What are the best reactions and memes of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's split?