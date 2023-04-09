Pop star Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have reportedly broken up after six years together. While the news took fans by surprise, many Swifties have started to theorize and now believe that the singer hinted at the breakup on the Eras Tour.

For celebrity couples, these past few weeks have been eventful. After the rumors of shocking new relationships (Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner), multiple reports confirm that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years of dating.

Entertainment Tonight was the first outlet to report the split, followed by People Magazine and now CNN. The reports all state that the breakup happened weeks ago, and that it was amicable, the couple “simply grew apart,” a source told CNN, “and plan to remain friends.”

While the news took many fans by surprise, Swifties are now taking all the new information and sharing their theories. As the breakup took place, likely just before the start of the Eras Tour, they have been analyzing videos of the performances and coming up with conclusions. Check out why they think Taylor hinted at the breakup.

The song that tells it all: Taylor Swift change ‘invisible string’ for ‘the 1’ in the setlist

Swift and Alwyn were first linked romantically in 2016, and she has written several songs that are believed to be about him for her albums ‘reputation,’ ‘Lover,’ ‘folklore,’ ‘evermore’ and the most recently released ‘Midnights.’

One of the songs that are most believed to be about Alwyn is ‘invisible string,’ in which Swift sings about how all the things that happened to her and her partner led them to be together, and there are references to London (where Alwyn is from).

So, fans have realized that ‘invisible string’ was at first part of the setlist of the Eras Tour. when starting the folklore section. The singer confirmed during the first show in Arlington, TX, that she will be changing some songs from the setlist and the first one was replacing ‘invisible string’ for ‘the one.’

The change is significant as ‘the one’ is more about a lost lover, someone Swift would like to have been with but they didn’t end up together. Also, other fans on TikTok pointed out that Swift was being emotional during some performances of ‘champagne problems,’ a song about a girl who broke up with her boyfriend when he proposes.