Taylor Swift continues to perform the Eras Tour and during one of the many concerts, she revealed the date on which she will release a new re-recorded album. Here, check out when Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will be available for purchase.

Fans have long been looking for an indication of when they could get their hands on a new version of Speak Now, one of Taylor Swift's most successful albums. Now, the iconic singer has finally given them what they wanted and confirmed during a show when the new re-recorded album will be released.

The 33-year-old star shared the news on her social networks as well and told a little of how the creation process went, as well as how the piece will be composed. On her Twitter account she not only confirmed the release date, but also revealed if there will be new songs and when it will be available.

"I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it", she wrote.

When will Speak Now (Taylor's Version) be released?

Taylor Swift confirmed that the new version of Speak Now will arrive in the middle of the year, more specifically on July 7, 2023. So there is only one month left to get again one of the best albums of her career and celebrate with her on July 9, as she has specified in a post. In addition, she also announced that it will be composed of all the classics and six new songs that she has "sprung loose from the vault".

When will Speak Now (Taylor's Version) go on pre-sale?

The pre-sale is now available! So now is the perfect time to head over to Taylor Swift's official store and get Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in advance. The vinyl is priced at $38.99, while the regular CD is $14.99. On the other hand, you can also get the cassette version, which costs $18.99, or the digital version, which is cheaper and costs $12.99.