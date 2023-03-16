To celebrate the start of her 'Eras Tour,' Taylor Swift has announced the release of four new songs, including one that fans have been dying to hear for awhile. Check out what we know about "All of The Girld You Loved Before."

Taylor Swift releases new song: What we know about 'All of The Girls You Loved Before'

Taylor Swift is kicking off her ‘Eras Tour’ in Arizona, and the singer has surprised fans with the release of four unreleased songs tonight at midnight (March 17): Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version), Safe & Sound (Taylor's Version) (ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White), If This Was A Movie (Taylor’s Version) and All Of The Girls You Loved Before.

As fans of the singer would know, the first three are her re-recorded versions of classics that she has released before. “Eyes Open” and “Safe & Sound” were part of the Hunger Games soundtrack, while “If This Was a Movie” was a bonus track from her album Speak Now, the deluxe version.

However, many fans are intrigued by “All Of The Girls You Loved Before,” which is, precisely, the only one that hasn’t been released in any form before. But, as Swifties are hard to surprise, it turns out that some already know the story behind the tune. Here’s what you need to know.

Is ‘All of The Girls You Loved Before’ a new song by Taylor Swift?

Yes, and no. While the singer might be releasing it tonight at midnight (March, 17), according to Swiftepedia, the song was an outtake from her seventh studio album, Lover. Also, two snippets of the song were leaked in February 2023.

Per the same source, the group Taylor’s Inner Circle obtained the song in March 2020. It has been described as a song about how the singer and the man she loves had “parallel past lives” and “their lives intertwined.”

So, thematically it is aligned with “invisible string," which is about her long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn and it was released in 'folklore' (2020). There’s not much known about the track, except for the alleged lyrics. Of course, this could be wrong, as Taylor could have changed some things. So, here it goes:

Lyrics

[Verse 1]

When you think of all the late nights

Late fights over the phone

Wake up in the morning

With someone, feeling alone

A heart is drawn around your name

In someone's handwriting, not mine

We’re sneaking out into town

Holding hands, just killing time

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Your past and mine are parallel lines

Stars all aligned, they intertwined

And taught you

The way you call me, "baby"

Treat me like a lady

All that I can say is

[Chorus]

All of the girls you've loved before (Ooh)

Made you the one I won't let go

Every dead-end street led you straight to me

Now you're all I need

I'm so thankful for all of the girls you've loved before

And I love you more

[Verse 2]

When I think of all the makeup

Fake love, out on the town

Crying in the bathroom

For some dude who's name I cannot remember now

Secret jokes, all alone

No one's home, sixteen and wild

Breaking up, making up

Leave without saying goodbye

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Just know that

It's everything that made me

Now I call you baby

That's why you're so amazing

[Chorus]

All of the girls you've loved before (Ooh)

Made you the one I won't let go

Every dead-end street led you straight to me

Now you're all I need

I'm so thankful for

All of the girls you've loved before

And I love you more

[Bridge]

Your mother brought you up loyal and kind

Teenage love taught you there's good in goodbye

Every woman that you knew brought you here

I want to teach you how forever feels like

[Chorus]

The girls you've loved before (Ooh)

Made you the one I won't let you go

Every dead-end street (Dead-end street) led you straight to me (Straight to me)

Now you're all I need (All I need)

I'm so thankful for all of the girls you've loved before

And I love you more

I love you more