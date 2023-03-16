Taylor Swift is kicking off her ‘Eras Tour’ in Arizona, and the singer has surprised fans with the release of four unreleased songs tonight at midnight (March 17): Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version), Safe & Sound (Taylor's Version) (ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White), If This Was A Movie (Taylor’s Version) and All Of The Girls You Loved Before.
As fans of the singer would know, the first three are her re-recorded versions of classics that she has released before. “Eyes Open” and “Safe & Sound” were part of the Hunger Games soundtrack, while “If This Was a Movie” was a bonus track from her album Speak Now, the deluxe version.
However, many fans are intrigued by “All Of The Girls You Loved Before,” which is, precisely, the only one that hasn’t been released in any form before. But, as Swifties are hard to surprise, it turns out that some already know the story behind the tune. Here’s what you need to know.
Is ‘All of The Girls You Loved Before’ a new song by Taylor Swift?
Yes, and no. While the singer might be releasing it tonight at midnight (March, 17), according to Swiftepedia, the song was an outtake from her seventh studio album, Lover. Also, two snippets of the song were leaked in February 2023.
Per the same source, the group Taylor’s Inner Circle obtained the song in March 2020. It has been described as a song about how the singer and the man she loves had “parallel past lives” and “their lives intertwined.”
So, thematically it is aligned with “invisible string," which is about her long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn and it was released in 'folklore' (2020). There’s not much known about the track, except for the alleged lyrics. Of course, this could be wrong, as Taylor could have changed some things. So, here it goes:
Lyrics
[Verse 1]
When you think of all the late nights
Late fights over the phone
Wake up in the morning
With someone, feeling alone
A heart is drawn around your name
In someone's handwriting, not mine
We’re sneaking out into town
Holding hands, just killing time
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Your past and mine are parallel lines
Stars all aligned, they intertwined
And taught you
The way you call me, "baby"
Treat me like a lady
All that I can say is
[Chorus]
All of the girls you've loved before (Ooh)
Made you the one I won't let go
Every dead-end street led you straight to me
Now you're all I need
I'm so thankful for all of the girls you've loved before
And I love you more
[Verse 2]
When I think of all the makeup
Fake love, out on the town
Crying in the bathroom
For some dude who's name I cannot remember now
Secret jokes, all alone
No one's home, sixteen and wild
Breaking up, making up
Leave without saying goodbye
[Pre-Chorus 2]
Just know that
It's everything that made me
Now I call you baby
That's why you're so amazing
[Chorus]
All of the girls you've loved before (Ooh)
Made you the one I won't let go
Every dead-end street led you straight to me
Now you're all I need
I'm so thankful for
All of the girls you've loved before
And I love you more
[Bridge]
Your mother brought you up loyal and kind
Teenage love taught you there's good in goodbye
Every woman that you knew brought you here
I want to teach you how forever feels like
[Chorus]
The girls you've loved before (Ooh)
Made you the one I won't let you go
Every dead-end street (Dead-end street) led you straight to me (Straight to me)
Now you're all I need (All I need)
I'm so thankful for all of the girls you've loved before
And I love you more
I love you more