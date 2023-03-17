Taylor Swift is not only one of the most recognized and successful artists in the music industry, but over time she has been venturing into other branches of art. Soon we will see her directing her own movie, but we don't know what it will be about yet. But first it's time to see her return to the stage with her The Eras Tour.
Her last tour took place five years ago, when she hit the road to promote her album with the Reputation Stadium Tour. Now, with Midnights already on sale, the singer has decided to put an emotional theme to her next world tour, and it will be a mix of the best of her musical eras.
Many bands and solo artists will be accompanying her during some dates, so the list is quite long. Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, Gayle, Gracie Abrams, Beabadoobee, Muna and Owenn will be the singers who will perform as opening act.
What songs make up The Eras Tour setlist?
Many fans have already begun to speculate which songs will make up the setlist of Taylor Swift's new tour. With the theme being all of her eras, both past and present, it is obvious that it will be a mix of all of her biggest classics and Midnights.
The songs that it is believed could be played in the shows are:
- Shake It Off
- You Belong With Me
- Love Story
- Anti-Hero
- Cruel Summer
- Lover
- august
- Out of the Woods
- Don't Blame Me
- Delicate
- ...Ready For It?
- willow
- Midnight Rain
- Blank Space
- Wildest Dreams
- Bejeweled
- Lavender Haze
- champagne problems
- Begin Again
- Look What You Made Me Do
- Speak Now
- cardigan
- evermore
In addition, the 33-year-old singer-songwriter released new songs a day ago, so it is likely that some of them will have their moment on certain dates. The new productions she released include three re-recordings and an unreleased tune. These are so:
- Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version)
- Safe & Sound (Ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White) (Taylor’s Version)
- If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)
- All of the Girls You Loved Before
What are the The Eras Tour dates?
03/17 | Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
03/18 | Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
03/24 | Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
03/25 | Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
03/31 | Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
04/01 | Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
04/13 | Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
04/15 | Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
04/21 | Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
04/22 | Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
04/23 | Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
04/28 | Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
04/29 | Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
04/30 | Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
05/06 | Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
05/07 | Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
05/12 | Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
05/13 | Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
05/19 | Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
05/20 | Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
05/26 | East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
05/27 | East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
06/02 | Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
06/03 | Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
06/04 | Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
06/09 | Detroit, MI – Ford Field
06/10 | Detroit, MI – Ford Field
06/16 | Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
06/17 | Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
06/23 | Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
06/24 | Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
06/30 | Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium
07/01 | Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium
07/07 | Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
07/08 | Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
07/14 | Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
07/15 | Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
07/22 | Seattle, WA Lumen Field
07/29 | Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s® Stadium
08/03 | Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
08/04 | Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
08/05 | Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
08/08 | Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
08/09 | Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
International dates have not yet been announced, so we will have to wait a bit to know which other countries Taylor Swift will be visiting, besides the United States.
How and where to buy tickets for The Eras Tour in the United States
After the drama with Ticketmaster, after being accused by some of fraud for the collapse in ticket sales and cancellation, things have finally been put in order. The pre-sale took place in mid-December 2022 and sold out in record time, as was supposed to happen.
According to Consequence, tickets to see the singer are already sold out through Ticketmaster, but there are still some left on Stubhub. The purchase would be guaranteed through the site's FanProtect program, but resales are always a bit more expensive.