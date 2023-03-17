Finally Taylor Swift will be back on a world tour and what better theme than all her stages in the music industry. Here, check out all about The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift is not only one of the most recognized and successful artists in the music industry, but over time she has been venturing into other branches of art. Soon we will see her directing her own movie, but we don't know what it will be about yet. But first it's time to see her return to the stage with her The Eras Tour.

Her last tour took place five years ago, when she hit the road to promote her album with the Reputation Stadium Tour. Now, with Midnights already on sale, the singer has decided to put an emotional theme to her next world tour, and it will be a mix of the best of her musical eras.

Many bands and solo artists will be accompanying her during some dates, so the list is quite long. Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, Gayle, Gracie Abrams, Beabadoobee, Muna and Owenn will be the singers who will perform as opening act.

What songs make up The Eras Tour setlist?

Many fans have already begun to speculate which songs will make up the setlist of Taylor Swift's new tour. With the theme being all of her eras, both past and present, it is obvious that it will be a mix of all of her biggest classics and Midnights.

The songs that it is believed could be played in the shows are:

Shake It Off

You Belong With Me

Love Story

Anti-Hero

Cruel Summer

Lover

august

Out of the Woods

Don't Blame Me

Delicate

...Ready For It?

willow

Midnight Rain

Blank Space

Wildest Dreams

Bejeweled

Lavender Haze

champagne problems

Begin Again

Look What You Made Me Do

Speak Now

cardigan

evermore

In addition, the 33-year-old singer-songwriter released new songs a day ago, so it is likely that some of them will have their moment on certain dates. The new productions she released include three re-recordings and an unreleased tune. These are so:

Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version)

Safe & Sound (Ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White) (Taylor’s Version)

If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)

All of the Girls You Loved Before

What are the The Eras Tour dates?

03/17 | Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

03/18 | Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

03/24 | Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

03/25 | Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

03/31 | Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

04/01 | Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

04/13 | Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

04/15 | Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

04/21 | Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

04/22 | Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

04/23 | Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

04/28 | Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

04/29 | Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

04/30 | Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

05/06 | Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

05/07 | Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

05/12 | Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

05/13 | Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

05/19 | Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

05/20 | Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

05/26 | East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

05/27 | East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

06/02 | Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

06/03 | Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

06/04 | Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

06/09 | Detroit, MI – Ford Field

06/10 | Detroit, MI – Ford Field

06/16 | Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

06/17 | Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

06/23 | Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

06/24 | Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

06/30 | Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium

07/01 | Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium

07/07 | Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

07/08 | Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

07/14 | Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

07/15 | Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

07/22 | Seattle, WA Lumen Field

07/29 | Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s® Stadium

08/03 | Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

08/04 | Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

08/05 | Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

08/08 | Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

08/09 | Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

International dates have not yet been announced, so we will have to wait a bit to know which other countries Taylor Swift will be visiting, besides the United States.

How and where to buy tickets for The Eras Tour in the United States

After the drama with Ticketmaster, after being accused by some of fraud for the collapse in ticket sales and cancellation, things have finally been put in order. The pre-sale took place in mid-December 2022 and sold out in record time, as was supposed to happen.

According to Consequence, tickets to see the singer are already sold out through Ticketmaster, but there are still some left on Stubhub. The purchase would be guaranteed through the site's FanProtect program, but resales are always a bit more expensive.