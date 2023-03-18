Taylor Swift debuted her first date of the Eras Tour at State Farm Stadium and has already broken one of the records set by one of the most iconic artists. Here, check out how long the concert lasted.

Taylor Swift is not only one of the most popular singers in the world, but throughout her career she has been breaking multiple records and becoming a top artist. Her songs and albums have been heard from the most remote places, and now she has debuted with the first date of the Eras Tour.

During the concert, fans were delighted with several big hits performed by the star. In total she sang three songs from Fearless, five from evermore, four from reputation, one from Speak Now, four from Red, eight from folk, five from 1989, one from the Taylor Swift album and seven from Midnights.

The official setlist consisted of 44 of her best songs, so the presentation lasted quite a long time. In addition, it was confirmed that she has surpassed Madonna, who had the distinction of being the only female artist to sing in front of an audience of more than 69,000 people.

How long was the first presentation of the Eras Tour?

The tour debut consisted of more than 40 songs and a lot of material, so it was likely to last a long number of hours. The first performance, which took place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, lasted a total of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

It is expected that all the shows will have a similar duration and in addition, the popular singer confessed that she will sing some unreleased songs in acoustic, so in each of the dates a different one will be heard. This time it was the turn of Mirrorball.