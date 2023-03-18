Although the international dates for The Eras Tour have not yet been announced, Taylor Swift has gathered a wide variety of artists to join her on the road. Yesterday she debuted with the first performance and sang her biggest hits in front of more than 69 thousand people.
She became the female singer with the largest audience at a concert, surpassing Madonna. The setlist was made up of great songs, from You Belong With Me to The Man and Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince.
The concert that took place during the first date at State Farm Stadium lasted around 3 hours and 15 minutes, due to all the material that was played and the 44 songs that the 33-year-old singer performed. Here, check when each of the special guests will be playing...
The Eras Tour: On what date will each guest artist perform?
03/17 in Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium | Paramore and Gayle
03/18 in Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium | Paramore and Gayle
03/24 in Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium | Gayle and Beabadoobee
03/25 in Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium | Gayle and Beabadoobee
03/31 in Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium | MUNA and Gayle
04/01 in Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium | Gracie Abrams and Beabadoobee
04/02 in Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium | Gracie Abrams and Beabadoobee
04/13 in Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium | Beabadoobe and Gayle
04/14 in Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium | Gracie Abrams and Beabadoobee
04/15 in Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium | Gracie Abrams and Beabadoobee
04/21 in Houston, TX – NRG Stadium | Gracie Abrams and Beabadoobee
04/22 in Houston, TX – NRG Stadium | Gracie Abrams and Beabadoobee
04/23 in Houston, TX – NRG Stadium | Gracie Abrams and Beabadoobee
04/28 in Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Gracie Abrams and Beabadoobee
04/29 in Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Gracie Abrams and Beabadoobee
04/30 in Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium | MUNA and Gayle
05/05 in Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium | Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams
05/06 in Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium | Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle
05/07 in Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium | Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams
05/12 in Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field | Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle
05/13 in Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field | Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle
05/13 in Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field | Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams
05/19 in Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium | Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle
05/20 in Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium | Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle
05/21 in Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium | Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams
05/26 in East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium | Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle
05/27 in East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium | Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams
05/28 in East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium | Phoebe Bridgers and OWENN
06/02 in Chicago, IL – Soldier Field | Girl in Red and OWENN
06/03 in Chicago, IL – Soldier Field | Girl in Red and OWENN
06/04 in Chicago, IL – Soldier Field | MUNA and Gracie Abrams
06/09 in Detroit, MI – Ford Field | Girl in Red and Gracie Abrams
06/10 in Detroit, MI – Ford Field | Girl in Red and OWENN
06/16 in Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium | Girl in Red and Gracie Abrams
06/17 in Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium | Girl in Red and OWENN
06/23 in Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium | Girl in Red and Gracie Abrams
06/24 in Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium | Girl in Red and OWENN
06/30 in Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium | MUNA and Gracie Abrams
07/01 in Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium | MUNA and Gracie Abram
07/07 in Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | MUNA and Gracie Abram
07/08 in Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | MUNA and Gracie Abram
07/14 in Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High | MUNA and Gracie Abram
07/15 in Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High | MUNA and Gracie Abram
07/22 in Seattle, WA Lumen Field | Haim and Gracie Abrams
07/23 in Seattle, WA Lumen Field | Haim and Gracie Abrams
07/28 in Seattle, WA Lumen Field | Haim and Gracie Abrams
07/29 in Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s® Stadium | Haim and Gracie Abrams
08/03 in Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium | Haim and Gracie Abrams
08/04 in Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium | Haim and OWENN
08/05 in Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium | Haim and Gayle
08/08 in Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium | Haim and Gracie Abrams
08/09 in Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium | Haim and Gayle