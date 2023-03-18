Taylor Swift is heading out on the road and it's time for her to finally hit the stage for The Eras Tour. Here, check out which artists will be performing and on which dates.

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour: On what date will each of the invited artists play?

Although the international dates for The Eras Tour have not yet been announced, Taylor Swift has gathered a wide variety of artists to join her on the road. Yesterday she debuted with the first performance and sang her biggest hits in front of more than 69 thousand people.

She became the female singer with the largest audience at a concert, surpassing Madonna. The setlist was made up of great songs, from You Belong With Me to The Man and Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince.

The concert that took place during the first date at State Farm Stadium lasted around 3 hours and 15 minutes, due to all the material that was played and the 44 songs that the 33-year-old singer performed. Here, check when each of the special guests will be playing...

03/17 in Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium | Paramore and Gayle

03/18 in Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium | Paramore and Gayle

03/24 in Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium | Gayle and Beabadoobee

03/25 in Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium | Gayle and Beabadoobee

03/31 in Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium | MUNA and Gayle

04/01 in Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium | Gracie Abrams and Beabadoobee

04/02 in Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium | Gracie Abrams and Beabadoobee

04/13 in Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium | Beabadoobe and Gayle

04/14 in Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium | Gracie Abrams and Beabadoobee

04/15 in Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium | Gracie Abrams and Beabadoobee

04/21 in Houston, TX – NRG Stadium | Gracie Abrams and Beabadoobee

04/22 in Houston, TX – NRG Stadium | Gracie Abrams and Beabadoobee

04/23 in Houston, TX – NRG Stadium | Gracie Abrams and Beabadoobee

04/28 in Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Gracie Abrams and Beabadoobee

04/29 in Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Gracie Abrams and Beabadoobee

04/30 in Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium | MUNA and Gayle

05/05 in Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium | Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams

05/06 in Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium | Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle

05/07 in Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium | Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams

05/12 in Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field | Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle

05/13 in Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field | Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle

05/13 in Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field | Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams

05/19 in Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium | Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle

05/20 in Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium | Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle

05/21 in Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium | Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams

05/26 in East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium | Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle

05/27 in East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium | Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams

05/28 in East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium | Phoebe Bridgers and OWENN

06/02 in Chicago, IL – Soldier Field | Girl in Red and OWENN

06/03 in Chicago, IL – Soldier Field | Girl in Red and OWENN

06/04 in Chicago, IL – Soldier Field | MUNA and Gracie Abrams

06/09 in Detroit, MI – Ford Field | Girl in Red and Gracie Abrams

06/10 in Detroit, MI – Ford Field | Girl in Red and OWENN

06/16 in Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium | Girl in Red and Gracie Abrams

06/17 in Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium | Girl in Red and OWENN

06/23 in Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium | Girl in Red and Gracie Abrams

06/24 in Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium | Girl in Red and OWENN

06/30 in Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium | MUNA and Gracie Abrams

07/01 in Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium | MUNA and Gracie Abram

07/07 in Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | MUNA and Gracie Abram

07/08 in Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | MUNA and Gracie Abram

07/14 in Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High | MUNA and Gracie Abram

07/15 in Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High | MUNA and Gracie Abram

07/22 in Seattle, WA Lumen Field | Haim and Gracie Abrams

07/23 in Seattle, WA Lumen Field | Haim and Gracie Abrams

07/28 in Seattle, WA Lumen Field | Haim and Gracie Abrams

07/29 in Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s® Stadium | Haim and Gracie Abrams

08/03 in Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium | Haim and Gracie Abrams

08/04 in Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium | Haim and OWENN

08/05 in Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium | Haim and Gayle

08/08 in Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium | Haim and Gracie Abrams

08/09 in Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium | Haim and Gayle