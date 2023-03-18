Taylor Swift has finally started her long awaited Eras Tour and not only has it been one of her best performances, but she has played for more than 60 thousand people. Here, check out which albums were played.

The countdown is finally over and the first date of The Eras Tour has debuted at State Farm Stadium, featuring over 40 classics in the setlist and many stylistic changes. Taylor Swift has once again made history, surpassing Madonna as the female artist to ever perform to a capacity crowd.

The songs chosen went through several albums, from Red to Speak Now, through tunes like We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together to Bejeweled. Although the four new singles he released this week have not been played, hope is not lost and All of the Girls You Loved Before may be played at some point.

On the other hand, not only will we see the iconic singer, but also several guest artists will be present. Paramore and Gayle opened the show on the first date, while Beabadoobee will be on the second and MUNA on the third. Phoebe Bridgers is another of the many stars who will be joining Taylor.

Which albums did Taylor Swift play on The Eras Tour?

Taylor not only exceeded all expectations for The Eras Tour, but also brought her fans and spectators a nostalgia tour. The 33-year-old singer played 44 songs in total and all the albums were present, as well as some exclusive versions.

As was the case of Mirrorball. However, this single will not be present on all dates, as Swift assured that she will be changing the acoustic on all dates, so that there will be a new touch in each of the remaining presentations.

Here, check out how many songs she sang from each album and which ones were present on The Eras Tour: