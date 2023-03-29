Taylor Swift is doing The Eras Tour after 5 years since her last big concert and it will be international. Here, check out when she is supposed to announce these dates.

Taylor Swift took a day off from The Eras Tour to attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she won Song Of The Year for Anti-Hero. This is undoubtedly one of the best years of her career and she keeps breaking records. This week she took one of the titles away from Whitney Houston.

First she surpassed Madonna and now one of the best singers in history, after being the first living artist to have 7 albums in the Top 40 of the Billboard 200 at the same time. But this doesn't seem to be enough, as she is going after Elton John. The All Too Well singer is about to surpass him in having the highest grossing tour in the industry.

In total there will be 52 shows in four months and it is believed that she will collect around $14 million per performance, so by the end of the tour, she would have achieved an exorbitant figure. The long-awaited international dates have yet to be announced, so that would add a few more dollars.

When will Taylor Swift announce the international dates for The Eras Tour?

The official Twitter user Pop Tingz confirmed that Taylor is expected to announce the dates and countries next week, so it is not long to know to which areas The Eras Tour will arrive. In addition, he also assured that Swift could perform in Brazil later this year.

She will have dates scheduled during October in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, as well as in other bordering countries. Several countries in Europe, Asia and South America would enter the list of those who make up the following presentations.