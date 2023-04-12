Even though Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up after almost seven years together, fans will always have the greatest hits the singer has written during their relationship. Here, check out which songs are inspired by the actor.

Last week the news broke that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had decided to separate, after being together for six years. ET was the first to make the announcement and then it was confirmed by other media, such as People and Page Six. The singer's followers did not hesitate to make them trend with their reactions and comments, especially because of how unexpected everything was.

Those who assured the breakup reported that it had happened weeks ago and that there was no bad blood between the two, on the contrary. A source told CNN that both "plan to remain friends". One of the first alerts came when the actor was not seen attending any of the concerts that the 33-year-old star was giving.

Swifties who attended the last performances of the Eras Tour have been circulating the theory that the singer might have given them a hint after singing Champagne Problems, as she was quite emotional. The song tells the story of a girl who breaks up with her boyfriend after he proposed to her. Here, check out what songs Taylor has dedicated to her now ex-partner...

Which Taylor Swift songs are related to Joe Alwyn?