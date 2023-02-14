Season 3 of the critically-acclaimed sports comedy Ted Lasso has been finally revealed, but there is a question that persists: is this going to be the end? Well, here's everything we know about it.

The release date for the third season of Ted Lasso has been announced, as well as the first teaser trailer. The critically-acclaimed sports comedy, which stars Jason Sudeikis, will return on March 15th and fans wonder if this will be the final installment of the series.

With 12 episodes in total, the show will explore how AFC Richmond is going to deal with the exit of Nate (Nick Mohammed), who left to join Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United, while Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) will try to defeat him.

Also, Ted (Suedikis) will struggle with balancing work and personal life, while Keely (June Temple) will have to learn how to be the boss of her own PR agency. However, many fans focus on the off-screen stories that say that this could be the last installment of the series.

Is Season 3 the final season of Ted Lasso?

Before the logline and release date of the third season were revealed, different members of the cast have said that Ted Lasso could end with this installment. For example, Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy, told the Sunday Times that the series was planned to only last three seasons.

Meanwhile, Hannah Waddingham told E! News that she didn’t know about another installment. “I mean, if there is something else going on, I genuinely don't know about it,” she explained. However, recently Channing Dungey, the Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, said that Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, creators of the show, could be open to a fourth season, per CBR.com

"What had initially been the vision that Jason and Bill [Lawrence] had, when they went into season one, was very much a three act structure. Then I think it becomes one of those things that as you get going with it, and if you fall in love with that world and those characters, it’s hard to say goodbye," Dugney said.

So, the short answer is: there’s no confirmation of the ending yet. However, there’s also been reports that state that there were problems with production, especially since Sudeikis was promoted to showrunner along with Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly. Per GQ, “his aspirations for perfection have derailed production.”

According to the outlet, which is citing Puck, Sudeikis allegedly ordered significant rewrites, which also included “character arcs shifted” and “script changes on the fly”, but also changes in production, such as filming locations.