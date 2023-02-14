The critically-acclaimed sports comedy ‘Ted Lasso,' starring Jason Sudeikis, will return for its third season this year, and Apple has confirmed the release date. Check out everything we know about the installment.

The critically-acclaimed sports comedy ‘Ted Lasso’ will return for its third season this year, and AppleTV has confirmed the release date. The series, which stars Jason Sudeikis (who also developed and produces it), will come out a year later than expected, after reports of several changes in the plot and character arcs.

It’s been confirmed that the third installment of the series will consist of 12 episodes, in which the characters part of the fictional Premier League club AFC Richmond will have to deal with the exit of Nate (Nick Mohammed), who will now be working for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. as well as the typical struggle of balancing personal and professional life.

"Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway," reads the official description of the season. Here, check out when the new installment is coming to AppleTV+, and the official teaser trailer.

When is Season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso’ coming out?

“Ted Lasso” Season 3 will return on Wednesday, March 15, with new episodes dropping weekly thereafter. In the teaser trailer, some of the characters appear writing the famous motto “Believe” in signs and hanging them in the locker room. Check it out:



Other storylines, per the official logline, that fans will see this season include: Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) stepping up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, Ted (Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, while he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home; Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency.