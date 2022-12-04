The pack is back! Teen Wolf and the characters from the iconic MTV series are set to return to the ring and the movie is already in the works. Here, check out all about the new production.

The wolves are ready to howl once again and so are the fans. After many years of waiting and back and forth, the Teen Wolf movie is a fact. Most of the old characters will be back and Russell Mulcahy (Resident Evil: Extinction) will be in charge of directing, while Jeff Davis (Criminal Minds) is responsible for the script.

Principal photography began in March 2022 and was completed by May 17, so it wasn't even four months of filming. At the time, the original story drove MTV viewers crazy and was one of the channel's most popular series. It went on to have six seasons with 20 episodes, with a total of 100 episodes in all editions.

Linda Stasi, a writer for the New York Post, always had good reviews and a perfect score for the original story, saying "Not only is it well thought out, but the cute teenagers in the series can act believable". Now we'll have to find out if the long-awaited sequel, where we will no longer see the characters as teenagers, but as well-rounded adults, can do the same.

'Teen Wolf: The Movie' plot

The official synopsis states "The full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it has come a terrifying evil. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and all the other shapeshifters in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager but still an Alpha, can gather new allies and rally trusted friends to fight what could be the most powerful and lethal enemy they've ever faced".

'Teen Wolf: The Movie' cast

As expected, the old gang is back for one last trip. Most of the actors from the original series will reprise their iconic characters. One of the most notable absences will be Dylan O'Brien as Stiles Stilinski. During an interview with Variety, the actor gave the reasons why he would not be in the project and assured that everything was done quite quickly.

"It was a difficult decision. The program couldn't be dearer to me. It was the first thing I did and a lot of people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work, but it all happened so fast. We really didn't know what was going on and they just threw everything at us all at once, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out", O'Brien said.

Arden Cho and Cody Christian were other actors who refused to return. Here, check the list of the actors who will be there and their respective characters:

Tyler Posey as Scott McCall

Crystal Reed as Allison Argent

Tyler Hoechlin as Derek Hale

Holland Roden as Lydia Martin

Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore

Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate

Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar

Linden Ashby as Noah Stilinski

Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall

JR Bourne as Chris Argent

Khylin Rhambo as Mason Hewitt

Orny Adams as Bobby Finstock

Seth Gilliam as Alan Deaton

Ryan Kelley as Jordan Parrish

Ian Bohen as Peter Hale

Vince Mattis as Eli Hale

Amy Lin Workman as Hikari Zhang

Nobi Nakanishi as Deputy Ishida

John Posey as Conrad Fenris

L. B. Fisher as Coach Hogan

'Teen Wolf: The Movie' release date

The new production will arrive through Paramount+, where all seasons of the original series, Teen Wolf, are also available. The streaming platform offers a one-week free trial and after that the service only costs $4.99 per month. The movie is scheduled for release on January 26, 2023, so there are only a few weeks left to run with the pack again.