The gang is back in That '90s Show, the new Netflix series that promises to bring all the vibes of the original series (starring Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher) to the small screen. Here, check out everything you need to know, like the premiere date and more.

That '90s Show is not only Netflix's promising new series but the third in the iconic franchise, originally starring Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Gregg Mettler, Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner and Lindsey Turner are creators of the sequel and it is expected to perform better than That '80s Show, the 2002 short-lived series that never delivered hits.

Not only will it take place in the same basement as the parent series and with the original characters, but it aims to keep close to the vibe of the 1998 sitcom that ran for eight seasons and was a hit on Fox. The new sequel takes place 24 years after the original was ended on May 18, 2006, after airing 200 episodes.

The new project brings back Red and Kitty but this time as grandparents and with a new crop of youngsters living downstairs in their Point Place, Wisconsin home. The gang reunites once again and fans have waited more than a decade for a reunion between them.

That '90s Show: What is the sequel about?

The series takes place in Wisconsin, 15 and a half years after the 1979 New Year. The official synopsis reads "It's 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn't her father. When she arrives at Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen.

With the help of Gwen's friends, including her adorable brother Nate, her smart and laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes that adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teenagers again".

That '90s Show: Who is in the cast?

There is a lot of speculation about who will be in the cast, especially if any of the actors from That '70s Show will be in the cast. Well, the mystery is over and it has been revealed who will be in the sequel. The main story will be based on a completely new cast, but the show's veterans will have some appearances.

Topher Grace (as Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (as Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (as Michael Kelso), Laura Prepon (as Donna Forman) and Wilmer Valderrama (as Fez) will all make appearances throughout the series. While Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith will also return but in a more leading role and in their roles as Red and Kitty Forman. Danny Masterson will be the only one of the originals who will not be present.

On the other hand, here is the complete list of all the new actors and their respective characters:

Callie Haverda as Leia Forman

Mace Coronel as Jay

Sam Morelos as Nikki

Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate

Reyn Doi as Ozzie

Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen

Olivia Sanabia as Serena

Tommy Chong as Leo

Kandis Mak as Mom

Gabby Sanalitro as Mama

Luke Millington-Drake as Wade

That '90s Show: When does it premiere?

The sequel will arrive with its first pilot episode to the Netflix catalog on Thursday, January 19, 2023. It will have a total of 10 episodes and so far there is only one season confirmed, but it all depends on the success and the amount of views it has by the end. They will be released weekly and the first one is titled That '90s Pilot.