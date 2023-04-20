This year not only saw big premieres, but also the release of many continuations, such as the latest season of Succession. Here, check out the top 25 series of 2023.

2023 has been a great year for streaming platforms and television. There were many great premieres and there are still several months to go to see what other productions arrive to the small screen. However, it is time to take stock and know what have been the best series so far.

HBO was one of the most successful services with its latest projects. One of them was House of the Dragon, the famous Game of Thrones spin-off, which deals with the story of how House Targaryen came to the Iron Throne. Set 200 years before the events of the original series, the first season continues to accumulate views.

This series was not the only one that dominated television for a few months, but Amazon Prime Video launched the first season of the series inspired by The Lord of the Rings almost on the same date. The Rings of Power became one of the most watched series of the last months, competing with great titles.

What are the best TV shows of 2023 and where to watch them?

1. The Last of Us – Available on HBO Max.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the story portrays the journey of a man who must take care of a young girl, while being forced to endure brutal circumstances and various assassins in a post-apocalyptic world.

It has already been renewed for a second season, which could arrive in 2024.

2. Succession: Season 4 – Available on HBO Max.

The story, created by Jesse Armstrong, follows a dysfunctional family in the global news business. The fourth and final season premiered on the streaming platform at the end of March and continues to be one of HBO's most watched shows.

3. The Mandalorian: Season 3 – Available on Disney+.

Although it has not been renewed for a fourth installment, the creators already have the script ready for new episodes. The third season sees Pedro Pascal's character travel to Mandalore to redeem himself, but this is not as easy as it seems.

4. Beef – Available on Netflix.

The Steven Yeun and Ali Wong-led show sets viewers in a conflict between a contractor and a disgruntled businesswoman. A traffic incident between these strangers brings out their darker sides.

5. Tiny Beautiful Things – Available on Hulu.

The adaptation is based on the book by Cheryl Strayed and follows a woman, played by Kathryn Hahn, who becomes Dear Sugar. She is an anonymous advice columnist, who is trying to hold on to her life as she sees everything falling apart.

6. Ted Lasso: Season 3 – Available on Apple TV+.

Jason Sudeiki is back in the third season of the popular series and the new episodes portray how Ted Lasso, newly promoted at AFC Richmond, must face exposure when media predictions rank him last in the Premier League.

7. Shadow and Bone: Season 2 – Available on Netflix.

The new episodes focus on the passage of Alina Starkov, known as a saint and the summoner of the Sun, through Ravka. She and her group of friends try to figure out how to take down the Shadow while making new alliances with a group called the Crows, who return to Ketterdam to reclaim what is theirs.

8. Yellowjackets: Season 2 – Available on Fubo and Hulu.

Starring Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci, the story is set in two timelines. The past, which dates back to 1996, when several members of a women's soccer team are stranded in the wilderness after their plane crashes. While in the present they must survive to adulthood.

9. Daisy Jones & The Six – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel was recently adapted and is already a hit on the platform. Starring Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, the story follows the rise of rock band Daisy Jones and The Six through the 1970s Los Angeles music scene as they seek worldwide icon status.

10. The Last Thing He Told Me – Available on Apple TV+.

Jennifer Garner leads the drama, which follows a woman who must forge a relationship with her teenage stepdaughter to find her husband, who has mysteriously disappeared.

11. Poker Face – Available on Peacock.

It follows the story of Charlie, who has an ability to determine when someone is lying. She decides to hit the road in her Plymouth Barracuda and at each of her destinations she encounters strange people and crimes to investigate.

12. Swarm – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Amazon original series marked the acting debut of singer Billie Eilish, who plays a supporting role. The story follows a young girl's obsession with a pop star that takes a dark turn and stars Dominique Fishback.

13. The Night Agent – Available on Netflix.

It is one of the latest series that captivated the users of the service, not only for its protagonists, but also for its entertaining story. Gabriel Basso plays an FBI agent, who is in charge of a hotline, linked to the White House.

14. The Company You Keep – Available on Fubo and Hulu.

Milo Ventimiglia is back on the small screen with the new Hulu series, where he shares the screen with Catherine Haena Kim. They play a con man and a CIA undercover agent, who during a night of passion both fall in love and come close to colliding professionally.

15. The Lying life of Adults – Available on Netflix.

"Naples, 1990s. The impetuous and daring Aunt Vittoria helps her niece discover a different side of the city... which angers the young girl's strict parents," says the synopsis according to IMDb.

16. Great Expectations – Available on Hulu.

Olivia Colman leads the cast of the Hulu series, which tells the life story of Pip. Who spent his childhood as a blacksmith and suddenly receives a large amount of money from someone unknown. This allows him to enter London's high society.

17. Barry: Season 4 – Available on HBO Max.

Barry has survived for four seasons and in the fourth we will see how he is slowly losing his mind in prison. Despite being haunted by what his former acting teacher said, he's pretty sure he's a good person.

18. Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence – Available on Hulu.

"A group of Sarah Lawrence College students fall under the influence of a friend's father, Larry Ray. The series follows the cult from its origins to its still-developing sequels," confirms the plot according to various media, especially IMDb.

19. Lucky Hank – Available on Amazon Prime Video and ABC+.

Bob Odenkirk plays a great new character, after the end of his series Better Call Saul. The actor brings to life a professor and chair of the English department at a Pennsylvania university. He tries not to collapse, while walking the fine line between mid-life crisis and life itself.

20. Break Point – Available on Netflix.

The tennis documentary follows a select group of elite athletes both on and off the court as they compete in Grand Slams and other major tournaments. They all have the same dream but only one will achieve it.

21. Hunters: Season 2 – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Al Pacino and Logan Lerman joined forces to bring the second season of one of Prime Video's gems. Set in a '77 New York, a Jewish man seeking revenge is taken in by a secret group of Nazi hunters who fight a clandestine war against the officers in hiding, while planning to create the Fourth Reich.

22. The Consultant – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Christoph Waltz plays Regus Patoff, an intimidating boss who tests his employees. The story follows the relationship he has with Nat Wolff's character, where he makes viewers think about how far they would go to survive and move on.

23. You: Season 4 – Available on Netflix.

The fourth season of You will explore Joe's new adventures as a teacher, as he tries to find out who has become obsessed with him and has been taking victims. Sera Gamble returns as showrunner and Penn Badgley in his signature role.

24. Shrinking – Available on Apple TV+.

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford star in the comedy-drama, which challenges Jimmy's life. He tries to process the death of his wife, while having to fulfill the rest of life's tasks, such as being a father and a therapist. However, he decides to change his ways and become 100 percent honest with everyone.

25. Kaleidoscope – Available on Netflix.

Giancarlo Esposito, the iconic actor from Breaking Bad, plays an experienced thief who sets up a big heist with his gang, whose goal is to make 7 billion. However, betrayal and greed could prevent his plans from coming to fruition.