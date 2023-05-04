Here is the list of the richest actors and actresses in 2023 and their net worth.

Making it big in Hollywood means you come into a lot of money, what you do with that money is what helps you stand out from all the rest.

Below is a list of 25 of the wealthiest people in the entertainment business, from Hollywood to Bollywood, here are the 25 richest people and their net worth in 2023.

25. Clint Eastwood (Net Worth: $375 Million)

The famed actor and director has been working since the 1950´s. Eastwood along with a vast movie career also owns real estate in the United States and his net worth for 2023 is $375 million.

24. Keanu Reeves (Net Worth: $380 Million)

The Matrix star has earned substantially during his career and off screen owns a production company as well as a motorcycle company. Reeves is known for working with charities and giving donations.

23. Victoria Principal (Net Worth: $400 Million)

The actress known for her role as Pamela Barnes Ewing on the American primetime television soap opera series Dallas, is also a philanthropist and producer. Principal last worked in 2004.

22. Sylvester Stallone (Net Worth: $400 Million)

The Rocky actor and director started with virtually nothing and has amassed a net worth of $400 million. Stallone has been able to keep up starring in Tulsa King, a critical and commercial success.

21. Mark Wahlberg (Net Worth: $400 Million)

The Boogie Nights actor has made a fortune on the big screen and has become an investor in various ventures from restaurants, a professional cricket team, tequila, and racing.

20. Jennifer Lopez (Net Worth: $400 Million)

The actress, dancer, singer, and businesswoman, Jennifer Lopez has done it all and continues to do it all. Lopez does a lot of charitable work, and her business interests will net her $400 million.

19. Jackie Chan (Net Worth: $400 Million)

The Rush Hour actor is known for his wild stunts and action films. Chan has used that fame to build an empire, from production companies to media companies, even owning a hotel. Chan is involved in many business ventures and has many endorsements.

18. Bill Cosby (Net Worth: $400 Million)

Despite his fall from grace due to his sexual assault trial, Cosby and his ventures continue to generate great revenue. Cosby’s name is attached to many production and entrepreneurial ventures.

17. Larry David (Net Worth: $400 Million)

Comedian and producer Larry David is worth in the range of $400 to $500 million. Most of his wealth originates from syndication deals of Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

16. Tom Hanks (Net Worth: $400 Million)

The legendary actor has worked in films and television for over four decades, aside being one of the most accomplished actors of all time, Hanks has also produced and directed many great films.

15. Jack Nicholson (Net Worth: $400 Million)

An avid art collector and real estate buyer, Jack Nicholson is one of the most iconic actors in the industry. Jack has kept out of the public eye making sporadic appearances at Laker games and golf tournaments.

14. Adam Sandler (Net Worth: $420 Million)

The former SNL alum has worked on various movies either as an actor or producer. Sandler has also worked on music and now is working with Netflix creating content.

13. Mel Gibson (Net Worth: $425 Million)

Controversial director and actor Mel Gibson has done hits like the Lethal Weapon series and films like the Passion of The Christ. Gibson is also a property investor owning real estate in California and Costa Rica among other countries.

12. Ryan Seacrest (Net Worth: $450 Million)

The co-host and executive producer of Live with Kelly and Ryan is also a producer of various other shows that have helped him gain a net worth of $450 million.

11. Arnold Schwarzenegger (Net Worth: $450 Million)

The Terminator star and activist and former politician Arnold Schwarzenegger has done it all. Schwarzenegger has other business ventures along with lending his name to various causes.

10. Kevin Hart (Net Worth: $450 Million)

The comedian Kevin Hart has built an amazing career for himself. Hart’s stand-up specials are the hottest tickets in town for any comedy club goer.

9. Amitabh Bachchan (Net Worth: $455 Million)

Bollywood actor, film producer, television host, occasional playback singer and former politician has built an empire. Bachchan has a stake in various companies in the tech field.

8. Robert De Niro (Net Worth: $500 Million)

The legendary actor has worked on films such as Raging Bull, Goodfellas, Casino, Mean Streets and so on. De Niro is also an avid art collector and restaurant owner.

7. George Clooney (Net Worth: $550 Million)

Clooney continues to be a heavyweight in Hollywood with mash hits like the Ocean’s series and directing Good Night, and Good Luck. Clooney has also produced various films and television programs.

6. Tom Cruise (Net Worth: $570 Million)

One of the most bankable actors of all time, Tom Cruise loves movies and movie goers love Tom Cruise. The second installment of Top Gun is proof that the actor still has drawing power.

5. Shahrukh Khan (Net Worth: $715 Million)

Appearing in over 90 films, Shahrukh Khan is an actor and producer in Bollywood, he is also the owner of a cricket team.

4. Dwayne Johnson (Net Worth: $800 Million)

The Rock! From wrestling to acting to philanthropy, Dwayne Johnson knows how to catapult his fame. Today he is the fourth richest actor in the business.

3. Jerry Seinfeld (Net Worth: $950 Million)

The actor and comedian continues to rake it in from the syndication of his hit series Seinfeld, to many the best sitcom of all time. Seinfeld also has deals with Netflix, stand up specials, and real estate.

2. Tyler Perry (Net Worth: $1 Billion)

Tyler Perry is the one-billion-dollar man, his net worth comes from acting, writing, producing, and real estate. Perry signature is virtually on everything if you look closely enough.

1. Jami Gertz (Net Worth: $3 Billion)

Actress Jami Gertz is the richest actress in the world, her husband is the owner of the Atlanta Hawks of the NBA, she also has a minority stake in the Milwaukee Brewers. Most of her fortune is derived from her husband, LA based billionaire Tony Ressler.