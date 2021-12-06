Season 26 of The Bachelor, starring Clayton Echard, will be premiering sooner than you might think. Here, when you can watch The Bachelor 2022.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette is coming to an end and, while fans are excited to know who will be the lucky fella that will end with Michelle Young, it is always a little bit sad to say goodbye to a show. But, luckily for fans, season 26 of The Bachelor, which you can watch on fuboTV, will premiere pretty soon.

While fan reception for new Bachelor 2022, Clayton Echard, at first was a little bit cold, at least when fans haven’t met him yet, it seems like the excitement is growing around the 26th season of the show. Since Echard graced the TV screens in this season of The Bachelorette, people have started to root for him.

Echard gave “Bachelor” fans one of the most emotional and heart-wrenching moments in the franchise history. Now, with the 28-year-old ready to find a new romantic flare, we’re also ready to watch his journey.

The Bachelor 2022: When does season 26 start?

The new season of The Bachelor 2022 will premiere on Monday, January 3, 2022. According to some reports, there will be a cast of 34 women who will be participating in the show. Also, spoilers ahead, it seems like there was some filming in the Bachelor Mansion.

Echard, who was confirmed as the Bachelor last week, appeared on Good Morning America to talk about his season and how he has felt during this whole process. "I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey, but I'm so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than I thought. Again, I'm just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well," he said.

In the meantime, Bachelor fans can still watch the episodes left of The Bachelorette season 18. Michelle Young still has three suitors left: Nayte Olukoya, Brandon Jones and Joe Coleman. Who do you think she’ll pick? Don’t miss the episodes, which air on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET, on fuboTV and ABC.