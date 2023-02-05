Zach Shallcross’ quest for love on the 27th season of The Bachelor will continue this week with a brand new episode. Here, check out which day, at what time and what channel to watch it.

Things are moving fast on season 27 of The Bachelor. Lead Zach Shallcross has been enjoying time with his remaining contestants and getting to know them better. However, he also has to make difficult decisions when it comes to what his heart wants.

Also, between all the romance, there is always time for drama. Last episode, viewers saw some tension between Brianna and Christina, who had the first one-on-one date of the season. Will that affect their relationship with Zach? It’s going to be interesting to see.

According to the episode’s logline, Zach will enter “a crucial week” for his journey, and he will have more one-on-one dates, apart from the Bachelor Bowl, which will return this week. Here, check out how to watch this episode.

Is The Bachelor on tonight?

Episode 3 of Season 17 of The Bachelor will air on Monday, January 6th at 8 PM (ET) on ABC. You can also watch the episode the following day on Hulu.

The preview for this episode shows that Kaity Biggar is one of the women that goes on a one-on-one date with Zach at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles. Meanwhile, another date will have a performance by Griffin Palmer.

The Bachelor Bowl will also be back with Shawne Merriman, Antonio Gates and Hannah Storm. On the other hand, there will be drama during the Rose Ceremony. If you want spoilers for the season, check them out here.