The seventh episode of the 27th season of The Bachelor is almost here. After last week’s trip to Estonia, Zach Shallcross and the women are headed to Budapest. Check out when and where to watch it.

It’s week seven on Season 27 of The Bachelor, and only four women will get a rose and reach the Hometown Dates, to present lead Zach Shallcross to their families. Everything is on the line. Here, check out when and how to watch the next episode.

Last week, Shallcross and the women enjoyed their visit to Tallinn, Estonia’s capital. He had dates with Charity Lawson and Ariel Frenkel. However, per ABC’s logline, this episode will feature “overlooks, mystical mentalists and hot air balloon rides.”

While Shallcross has done his best to avoid drama, at this point of his “journey” it’s inevitable to break some hearts. If you want to catch up with the seventh episode of The Bachelor, check out here how to watch it.

Is The Bachelor on tonight? Time by State in the US

The seventh episode of Season 27 of The Bachelor on Monday, March 6th, and it will last two hours. It will feature the last episode before Hometown Dates. Check out the hours to watch it:

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How and where to watch The Bachelor 2023 Episode 7

The episode will air on ABC, but you can also live stream it on fuboTV (free-trial). The episode will also be available the following day on Hulu. We’re getting closer to the final stages of the season, but if you want to know more about next episode spoilers, check them out here. Also, if you can’t wait to know who reportedly wins The Bachelor, check it out here.



