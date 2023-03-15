Last night during the ‘Women Tell All’ episode of Season 27 of ‘The Bachelor,’ contestant Greer Blitzer appeared in the “hot seat” to discuss a past controversy regarding blackface. Check out everything you need to know.

Even before she made her debut on the show, Greer was met with backlash due to some tweets from 2016 in which she defended a fellow high school student who wore a blackface.

Per Variety, one of the alleged tweets read: “The students involved didn’t even know what blackface was so my point exactly. It wasn’t an intentional racist act.”

Meanwhile, another tweet allegedly said, “This previous incident was dumb not racist? She did not paint herself black because she felt superior to black ppl.” The last one, per the outlet, read: “Putting white powder on your face isn’t okay either. That didn’t make the news did it?” So, what did Greer say about the controversy?

Greer takes full accountability for her mistake

During the episode, host Jesse Palmer asked Blitzer to address the backlash regarding her “troubling” and “disturbing” posts, in front of a studio audience. “The truth is, as a franchise, we’ve done a very poor job in the past of addressing serious topics head-on, and we’re not going to miss that opportunity here tonight,” Palmer added.

“I’ve been wanting to address this. I don’t want to sweep it under the rug,” Blitzer said, although it was not the first time she apologized for the tweets. “What happened was racist. It’s not about the intent; it’s about the impact.”

“This acquaintance of mine that I knew performing blackface was racist, me defending it was racist, my ignorance was racist and I’m just so ashamed,” she continued. “I’m just deeply sorry that I hurt the Black community. I can’t go back in time. All I can do is try to be better now and try to do better in my future.”

What is blackface?

Blackface is a practice of a white actor or non-Black person wearing makeup in order to portray or impersonate a Black character. It was a common practice in the 19th century, especially in the United States, but in the present it’s considered offensive, disrespectful, and racist. Especially as it contributed to spread racists stereotypes about Black people in arts and entertainment.

During the episode, Blitzer also said she has been working with Dr. Kira Banks, a professor and diversity, equity and inclusion consultant, who was also in the audience. “I really wanted to dive deep into the history of blackface and understand why it was wrong, why it was offensive,” she explained.

“The research that I was able to do, I realized it was symbolism for dehumanizing the Black community,” Blitzer said. “What I said was wrong,” she added. “Defending that girl was racist. I want to take that accountability, I don’t want to excuse it.”