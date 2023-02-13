The fourth episode of the 27th season of The Bachelor is almost here. Lead Zach Shallcross will keep trying to form connections with the women, and some of them will say goodbye to the show. Check out when and where to watch it.

It’s the fourth week on season 27 of The Bachelor and things are getting pretty serious for Zach Shallcross and the 17 remaining contestants, who will try to impress the lead. Luckily for them, the setting will be perfect for romance, as they’re headed to The Bahamas.

During the last episode, Zach said goodbye to Brianna, Christina and Bailey, after there were some issues between the first two. The Bachelor surely wasn’t there for the drama and decided to eliminate the cause of it.

However, according to ABC’s logline for the episode, drama hasn’t left the mansion as another contestant might not be in the show for “the right reasons.” If you want to know who it is, and what will happen, check out how to watch today’s episode.

Is the Bachelor on tonight? Time and how to watch it or stream it

The fourth episode of Season 17 of The Bachelor on Monday, February 13th at 8 PM (ET) on ABC. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. It will also be available the following day on Hulu.

During this episode, Zach will have two one-on-one dates. In one, he and the lucky woman will explore the world’s largest underwater sculpture, while in the second, the lovebirds will have an ATV ride through the forest.

Of course, the mandatory group date will also take place, in which someone will not be happy with Zach’s other connections. If you want to know what will happen at the end of the season, we have all the spoilers.