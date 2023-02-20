The fifth episode of the 27th season of The Bachelor is almost here. Zach Shallcross and the women are in London for another week of adventure, but not everything goes according to plan. Check out when and where to watch it.

The Bachelor 2023: What time and where to watch or stream Episode 5 of Season 27 tonight

It’s the fifth week on Season 27 of The Bachelor and Zach Shallcross and the remaining women are in London to continue their love journeys. However, a never-before-seen scenario could drastically alter the journey ahead.

[Watch The Bachelor free on fuboTV]

After the trip to The Bahamas, it’s time for Europe. The preview for the episode shows that Gabi Elnicki and Zach go to a date in which she receives the royal treatment with guest appearances from stylist Rachel Fanconi and Royal Butler Grant Harrold.

However, we see Jesse Palmer appear with the feared “I’ve got some bad news” and how one contestant says that the week was “robbed.” If you want to know what happens, check out how to watch today’s episode.

Is the Bachelor on tonight? Time and how to watch it or stream it

The fifth episode of Season 27 of The Bachelor will air tonight (Monday, February 20) at 8 PM (ET) on ABC. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. The episode will also be available the following day on Hulu.

We’re getting closer to the final stages of the season, but if you want to know more about tonight’s episode spoilers, check them out here. Also, if you can’t wait to know who reportedly wins The Bachelor, check it out here.