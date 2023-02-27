The sixth episode of the 27th season of The Bachelor is almost here. After last week’s trip to London, Zach Shallcross and the women are in Estonia. Check out when and where to watch tonight's episode.

It’s week 6 on Season 27 of The Bachelor, and we’re getting closer to the Hometown Dates. There are only nine women with Zach Shallcross in Europe, but two of them will go before we know who are the Top 4 and the lucky ones who will present the lead to their families.

Last week, fans discovered that Zach Shallcross tested positive for Covid-19 during his time in London. That changed all the plans, as he only got to have a one-on-one date with Gabi Elnicki, who received the ‘royal treatment’ (including corgis, a tiara and fancy wardrobe).

Meanwhile, Charity Lawson couldn’t have her date with Zach but she will be compensated in Estonia. Also, thankfully, fans don’t have to endure another ‘virtual’ Rose Ceremony. So, if you want to catch up with the sixth episode of The Bachelor, check out here how to watch it.

Is the Bachelor on tonight? Time and how to watch it or stream it

The sixth episode of Season 27 of The Bachelor on Monday, February 27 at 8 PM (ET) on ABC. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. The episode will also be available the following day on Hulu.

As we can see from the previews, Zach and Charity will be taking a horse-drawn carriage ride as well as local competition. He will also be on a steamy date with Ariel Frenkel in a sauna, and, per the logline, “tensions rise when one woman’s insecurities bubble up to the surface.”

We’re getting closer to the final stages of the season, but if you want to know more about tonight’s episode spoilers, check them out here. Also, if you can’t wait to know who reportedly wins The Bachelor, check it out here.