The countdown to the season finale starring Zach Shallcross is coming to an end and it's time for us to meet the lucky lady. Here you can see what time the last episode of The Bachelor airs.

The Bachelor is coming to an end and there is little time left to see which of the two women is the lucky one and managed to win the heart of Zach Shallcross. The choice is between Kaity and Gabi, so many fans have already started to place their bets on the long awaited moment of truth.

During the last episode of the 27th season, we will not only see the election of the main character, but they will also include the special After the Final Rose, so viewers will be able to know everything about Zach and his fiancée. All the contestants who were eliminated will be able to face him since the last events.

This could go on for quite some time, as 30 women arrived at the Bachelor Mansion in search of their true love. The development of the show has had dramas, heartbreaks, unforgettable dates, chaos and unexpected moments, so it's time to give it a good closure. Here, check out what time to watch the finale...

What time does the final episode of The Bachelor 2023 premiere?

The Bachelor season finale is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 27th at 8/7c on ABC. In case you don't have cable, remember that it can be streamed on Fubo's streaming platform, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.

The channel will air a three-hour special, which will show how Zach Shallcross' journey on the show went and finally who of all the contestants has been chosen as the lucky one who has won his heart.