The Bachelor will be back with its 27th season led by Zach Shallcross, who we met during Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Here, check out when and how to watch (or stream) the premiere.

New year, new season, new romances, new drama. The Bachelor will be back with its 27th season led by Zach Shallcross, who after finding himself with his heart broken after Rachel Recchia’s rejection in The Bachelorette, will have a second chance at love (on TV, of course).

To remind you, Shallcross is a 26 year old tech executive who we first met during Season 19 of The Bachelorette, starring Gabby Windey and Recchia. While he made it far with the latter, she ultimately wasn’t sure about their relationship and Shallcross decided to eliminate himself.

However, that’s all in the past and there are 30 new women who are hoping to be his new match. Now, Shallcross will know how things feel as the lead of the show. And we know that’s not always easy. Here, check out when and how to watch the season’s premiere.

The Bachelor 2023 premiere: Time and in what channel to watch it

The Bachelor will premiere on Monday, January 23 at 9 PM (ET) on ABC. You can also live stream the show on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US. Another option is to watch the show on demand on Hulu, as the episodes will get there the following day of the airing.

During the premiere, fans will meet the contestants, who will make the famous limo entrance and try to get Zach’s first impression rose. However, as the previews have shown, women will get competitive from night one.



