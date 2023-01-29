Season 27 of The Bachelor is already underway, and fans want to know how Zach Shallcross’ quest for the one continues. Here you will find all the information you need on how and where to watch it or stream it.

The Bachelor 2023: When and where to watch the second episode of Season 27

The first episode of season 27 of The Bachelor is a thing of the past. During the first Rose Ceremony, lead Zach Shallcross said goodbye to 10 women showing that he isn’t messing around when trying to find the one woman he will ask to marry him.

According to ABC, during the second episode Zach and the remaining 20 women will go on a group date… With rapper Latto! The ‘Big Energy’ singer will show the ladies how to twerk and channel their 'bad girl' energy.

However, an unexpected guest will interrupt the after-party and that will take things to a new direction. On the other hand, Zach will have his first one-on-date date with a helicopter ride. Of course, expect a fair share of drama. Here, check out how to watch the episode.

Where to watch or stream The Bachelor 2023?

You can watch the second episode of The Bachelor 2023 on Monday, January 30 on ABC at 8 PM (ET). The episode will last two hours. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which you can enjoy free for a seven-day trial.

All the episodes will be available to stream the following day on Hulu, where you can also find previous seasons. While the show is only beginning, we also have all the spoilers for you, including who will be Zach’ choice at the end of the season. Click here!

The girls that were sent home last week were: Becca, Cara, Holland, Lehka, both Olivias, Sonia, Vanessa, and Viktoria E., the nanny from Vienna. Meanwhile, Zach gave his first impression rose to Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston.