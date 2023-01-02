A new season of The Bachelor is almost here! This time, Zach Shallcross will put his heart on the line to try to find love once again. Check out when Season 27th will start.

It’s a new year, and that means a new season of The Bachelor. This time the fortunate man who will lead the season will be Zach Shallcross, who appeared on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette.

Shallcross decided to pursue Rachel and he made into the Fantasy Suites, but the Bachelorette wasn’t sure he was a fit for her, making him take an emotional decision of ending his journey.

However, his vulnerability won many fans’ hearts and the coveted spot as lead of The Bachelor. Now, the California native will try to find love once again, but this time on the other side of the story. Check out when the new season begins.

The Bachelor 2023: When does season 27 start?

The upcoming 27th season of The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. You can also live stream the show on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial, or watch the show on demand on Hulu, the day following their premieres.

Shallcross is a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California. According to his ABC profile, he is a family man, and splits time between Texas and Orange County. He wants a partner who is willing to commit.

The show will be hosted once again by Jesse Palmer, who has been in the gig for three seasons of the franchise now: Echard’s season, Gabby and Rachel’s Bachelorette season and, finally, Bachelor in Paradise 2022.