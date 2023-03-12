Season 27 of The Bachelor, with Zach Shallcross, is coming to an end, and it’s almost time to know who will be the lead’s pick as his wife. The two-night events are starting and here’s the schedule this week.

Season 27 of The Bachelor is almost coming to an end. Lead Zach Shallcross will first visit all the families of his four remaining women in the ‘Hometown Dates’, and then it will be time for the Fantasy Suites Dates and the Women Tell All.

While many fans consider that this season hasn’t been one of the most dramatic ever, the “Women Tell All” feature the eliminated contestants, who will have the opportunity to tell Zach and the other women how they felt about what happened during the season.

Charity Lawson, Ariel Frenkel, Gabi Elnicki and Kaity Biggar, meanwhile won’t appear as they are still in competition. However, we will certainly watch them in the “After the Rose” special. Here, check out this week’s schedule.

The Bachelor 2023 Schedule this week (March, 13th)

When is the Women Tell All episode?

Drama, laughter and tears are the promises of the Women Tell All episode, which will air on Tuesday, March 14th at 8 PM ET on ABC and fuboTV (free-trial). Zach Shallcross’ former flames will reunite for the first time and they won’t hold anything back.

When are the Hometown Dates in The Bachelor 2023?

The eighth episode of Season 27 of The Bachelor on Monday, March 13th, and it will last two hours. It will be finally time for the Hometown Dates, in which one woman will be eliminated, before the Fantasy Suites.

When are the Fantasy Suites Dates?

The Fantasy Suites Dates, according to the preview from The Bachelor, is set to air next week. And it will also be a two-night event. If you want to know all the spoilers from the season, click here.