Zach Shallcross’ journey as the Bachelor is ending. With three finalists, the time is coming for him to make a decision. Here, check out when you can watch the finale of Season 27 of The Bachelor.

The 27th season of The Bachelor is almost coming to an end. From 30 women at the beginning of the show, there’s only three remaining in the quest for Zach Shallcross’ heart. But only one, if everything turns out right, will leave the show engaged.

After saying goodbye Charity Lawson, Ariel Frenkel, Gabi Elnicki and Katty Biggar will travel with Zach to Krabi, Thailand, for the Fantasy Suites Dates. As fans of the show know, this is a crucial moment to the Bachelor and the women.

A one-on-one night without cameras put all the relationships to the test. But, what happens after the Fantasy Suites Dates? Will the episode be divided in two? Here’s everything you need to know about when to watch the finale of The Bachelor.

When is the finale of Season 27 of The Bachelor?

Season 27 of The Bachelor is scheduled to end next week on Monday, March 27th, if there’s no change of plans. However, ABC hasn’t confirmed when the finale is, so this could change. But, as the Fantasy Suites Dates episode will air this Monday, March 20th, we can presume that this would be the case.

Also, there’s no indication that the network will break the finale into a two-night event, as they did with Clayton’s season. If not, the ‘After the Rose’ Special should air that same Monday after the finale, as per usual.

If you want to know what happens at the end of the season, you can check the spoilers here. On the other hand, ABC already confirmed that Charity Lawson will be the next Bachelorette, succeeding Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.