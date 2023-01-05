Are you ready for a new season of The Bachelor? Zach Shallcross will be leading the 27th edition of the show and it's time for the love dramas to return. Here, check out where to watch the premiere.

New year, new season of The Bachelor. It's time to dive back into the love lives of the most eligible bachelors and this time, Zach Shallcross will be leading the show. This is not the first time we will see him in action, as he was previously on The Bachelorette, with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

The show will feature Jesse Palmer once again, this being his fourth season on the franchise, having previously been on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, one season of The Bachelorette and last year's Bachelor in Paradise.

ABC announced the cast of season 27, of which the first four were introduced during the After Rose Special. It is not yet known how much the stars will be paid, but according to Cosmopolitan, in 2011 RealitySteve revealed that the salary was likely to exceed $100,000.

Where to watch the first episode of The Bachelor

Like most of the previous seasons, episodes of The Bachelor will be broadcast on ABC and in case you don't have cable, they will also be streamed live on fuboTV (a platform that is currently offering a free one-week trial). In turn, the following day of each premiere, they will be available on Hulu.

The first episode is scheduled to air on January 23, from 8 PM to 10 PM ET. So it will be a great two-hour special, where we are likely to get to know some of the new members in depth, along with Zach Shallcross.