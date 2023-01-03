Season 27 of The Bachelor will premiere on January 23 on ABC. Zach Shallcross will be looking for the love of his life, while a group of women will try to win his heart. Check out who is hosting this time.

It’s January and that means that a new season of The Bachelor is coming. Zach Shallcross will be the lucky pal who will try to find love for a second time, after things between him and last season’s Bachelorette Rachel Recchia didn’t work out.

The 26-year-old tech executive from California made it into the Fantasy Suites with Rachel (let’s remember that Gabby Windey was a co-lead), but they couldn’t work out their issues and their date ended up in a self-elimination.

"I did really love you. I saw a future with you. But I need to go,” he told Rachel during the After-Rose Special, where he was also confirmed as the next Bachelor. However, many fans wonder who will be hosting next season.

Who will host Season 27 of The Bachelor?

For the 27th season of The Bachelor, Jesse Palmer will be back as host. Palmer has worked on the last three seasons of the franchise: Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise 2022.

As usual, the show will broadcast on ABC, on Mondays at 8 PM (ET), starting January 23. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. Another option is to watch it on demand on Hulu, which will stream the episodes the following day after their premieres.

Talking about production, according to RealitySteve, the show will return to the iconic Villa de la Vina mansion in Agoura Hills, California. However, the contestants and the Bachelor will travel to exotic destinations such as the Bahamas, London, Estonia, Hungary and Thailand.