A new season of The Bachelor is almost here and with a new lead. Zach Shallcross will begin his journey as Bachelor in the upcoming premiere of Season 27 (January, 23). Here, check out everything you need to know about him.

Fans of the franchise will remember Shallcross as part of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette. He decided to pursue the pilot and made it into the Fantasy Suites. However, things with Rachel didn’t end up good.

He decided to self-eliminate after feeling that Rachel wasn’t 100% into him, winning the love of many fans. Thanks to his vulnerability and good-heartedness he also won the deal to be the next Bachelor, having a second chance at love.

Bachelor 2023: How old is Zach Shallcross?

Shallcross is 26 years old. He was born on July 31, 1996 in Fullerton, California but he was raised nearby Anaheim Hills. According to his ABC biography, he splits time between Texas and Orange County.

How tall is Zach Shallcross?

Shallcross is 6 ft 4 in (1.93 m). He graduated from Servite High School in 2014, and then played football at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. He graduated in 2019 with a degree in business administration.

Zach Shallcross’ family and uncle

His parents are Chapman and Megan Shallcross, and he has two younger sisters, Sammy and Payton. However, his most famous relative is his uncle Patrick Warburton, who has appeared on Seinfeld, The Tick and several voice roles.

What is Zach Sallcross’ job?

Zach Shallcross is a tech executive. According to his LinkedIn profile, his role “consists of strategically helping businesses in Houston enhance, extend, and leverage their current software, platform, and infrastructure while educating them on what Oracle's portfolio has to offer.”

How much is Zach Shallcross’ net worth?

His net worth is undisclosed, but several outlets have speculated that the Bachelor has an estimated net worth between $300k and $800k. According to reports, leads of The Bachelor get paid at least $100k to be on the show.