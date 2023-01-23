Season 27 of The Bachelor has officially begun and some of the contestants have already said goodbye to the show. Check out here a mini-recap from the episode, as well as the results from the premiere.

A new season of The Bachelor has officially begun! And things got pretty messy from the start, with the women getting competitive for the attention of lead Zach Shallcross. While we already met America’s first impression rose winner, tonight’s premiere also featured the first Rose Ceremony and the actual first impression rose.

The 26-year-old Bachelor got to meet all the contestants of this season, who all tried to make their limo-entrance unforgettable. As always, there are ones cringier than others but someone always caught the attention of the lead.

One of the most-talked-about entrances was from Lekha, 29, who licked Zach’s ear without permission. Meanwhile, Kaity, Christina, Genevie and Greer all seemed to be frontrunners this season. Check out all the results!

The Bachelor 2023 premiere results: Who got the first impression rose?

In case you don’t remember, Zach met three of his contestants back during The Bachelorette’s After Rose Special. There, 24-year-old Brianna got America’s first impression rose. However, Zach gave his first impression rose to Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston.

The Bachelor 2023: Who is eliminated from Season 27?

What is a premiere of The Bachelor without a self-elimination, right? This time, Madison, who tried to force a kiss with Zach, left the show in tears and with a dramatic line (“I can’t believe I gave up my life for him”) after The Bachelor told her he wasn’t feeling it.

Then, during the First Rose Ceremony, Zach eliminated: Becca, Cara, Holland, Lehka, both Olivias, Sonia, Vanessa, and Viktoria E., the nanny from Vienna.

Which contestants remain on The Bachelor Season 27?

Aly, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Ga.

Anastasia, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, Calif.

Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y.

Bailey*, 27, an executive recruiter from Nashville, Tenn.

Brianna*, 24, an entrepreneur and America’s First Impression Rose Winner from Jersey City, N.J.

Brooklyn*, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla.

Cat*, 26, a dancer from New York, N.Y.

Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga.

Christina Mandrell*, 26, a content creator from Nashville, Tenn.

Davia, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, S.C.

Gabriella “Gabi,” 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt.

Genevie, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md.

Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas.

Jessica “Jess,” 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Fla.

Kaitlyn “Kaity,” 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.

Katherine, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Fla.

Kimberly, 30, a hospitality manager from Los Angeles, Calif.

Kylee, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, N.C.

Madison, 26, a business owner from Fargo, N.D.

Mercedes, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa

Sonia, 29, a project manager from Long Island, N.Y.

Victoria J., 30, a makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas

*Indicates they previously met Zach on “That Bachelorette: After the Final Rose”