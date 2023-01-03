26-year-old Zach Shallcross will lead a new season of The Bachelor, which will premiere on January 23. This is what we know about the group of contestants.

Season 27 of The Bachelor will premiere on Monday, January 23. This time, Zach Shallcross, who was a contestant of Season 19 of The Bachelorette, will be the new lead. Now, it’s time to know who the new cast will be.

Shalcross is a 26-year-old tech executive from California, who is looking for a “compassionate, kind and ready for romance” woman. He dated Rachel Recchia, but ultimately decided to self-eliminate himself after an awkward date during the Fantasy Suites episode.

While he didn’t win Rachel’s heart, he did win over many fans thanks to his considerate response, as well as his vulnerability. Now on the other side of the street, who will be the new group of women who will try to conquer him? Check out what we know.

Season 27: When is the announcement of the cast of ‘The Bachelor’?

ABC will announce the official cast for The Bachelor on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 PM (ET)on their official TikTok account. However, we do know five women who will be in the Season, as they were present at the After the Final Rose Special. They are:

Bailey Brown, 27, recruiter from Los Angeles

Christina Mandrell, 26, event planner from Nashville

Catherine "Cat" Wong, 27, model from New York City

Brianna Thorbourne, 24, coordinator from New York City (who received the first impression rose).

Brooklyn Willie, 25, from Mineola, Texas

We will update the official list of Bachelor 2023 contestants as they announced it. Remember that you can watch The Bachelor on Mondays on ABC at 8 PM (ET), and live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. You can also watch it on demand on Hulu (episodes available on the day following their premieres).