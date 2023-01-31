Season 27 of The Bachelor is underway, and as always some contestants become the center of attention but not precisely for the right reasons. Here, check out what happens between Brianna Thorbourne and Christina Mandrell.



Christina spent some alone time with Zach during the second episode after she received the first one-on-one date card of the season. She was a little nervous as she told Zach that she has a daughter, but the Bachelor took things very well and gave her a rose.

Meanwhile, Brianna was part of a group date (that also involved Latto) and she took the opportunity to speak to Zach, as she was feeling anxious about their romance. As you might remember, she won America’s First Impression Rose but wasn’t feeling it with the lead. However, he reassured her he was interested in her. So, what’s the deal with the ladies?

What’s the controversy between Christina and Brianna on The Bachelor 2023?

Last episode, Brianna told Christina that she hurt her feelings by saying “I hate you, just kidding” referring to her America’s First Impression Rose (FIR) win. However, Christina apologized to her and told her that she didn’t remember the remark.

Brianna didn’t buy the explanation and almost told Zach, but the Bachelor said to her that if the situation had already been handled, he didn’t need to know the details. However, things will escalate on the next episode as the girls will argue about the FIR.

On episode 3, according to Reality Steve, Christina says the rose Brianna received from the After The Final Rose wasn’t from Zach. The confrontation gets out of hand, and Brianna quits. Also, Reality Steve reports that Christina is also eliminated and he believes was

mostly because of her behavior.

If you want to know more about what happens this season on The Bachelor, we got the spoilers from the finale. Remember that you can watch the show on Mondays at 8 PM (ET) on ABC, and live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a free-trial.