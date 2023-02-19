Gabriella Elnicki is one of the contestants on Season 27 of The Bachelor. The 25-year-old will try to win Zach Shallcross' love. Here, check if she is the one who gets a proposal at the end of the season.

Zach Shallcross’ season on The Bachelor is getting into its crucial stages, as there are only 11 remaining women so far. With the cast and crew headed to Europe, we’re getting closer to the Hometown Dates and the Fantasy Suites Dates. One of the girls who seems to be on a good path to win the show is Gabriella Elnicki.

So far, Zach has done his best to navigate the show with clarity. While fans called him the “boring bachelor,” he has shown that he really wants to come out of the show in a relationship. According to his interview with Variety, he is happy with how things went.

While not confirming anything, said that he is “very happy” with the ending. He also explained that he is a “firm believer that you can only have that one full love.” So, could Gabriella be that one? Or could it be Kaity Biggar? Or Charity Lawson? Here’s what we know about Elnicki’s journey.

Does Zach Shallcross pick Gabriella Elnicki on The Bachelor 2023?

Gabriella Elnicki is a 25-year-old account executive in Vermont. According to her ABC bio, she “comes from a very loving family, and her parents’ marriage has been the blueprint for the kind of love she hopes to find. Gabi wants an honest, outdoorsy man who will always put her first.”

It seems like Gabi also wants to win The Bachelor so badly that, according to Reality Steve, she was caught reading Game of Roses’ How to Win the Bachelor book. We don’t know if ABC will show the scene, but it’s unlikely. While fans haven’t watched much of her during the season, she gets a one-on-one in London (which is actually the only one-on-one of that week).

Either way, she makes it to Zach’s final three and, according to Reality Steve, she is the runner-up. However, there are other sources (Instagram account @bachelorwhatever) who claim that she is actually the winner. So, in order to really know what happens, we have to watch the finale.