The preview for the fifth episode of the 27th season of The Bachelor has been revealed and it seems like there’s more drama to come for Zach Shallcross and the women. Here, check out exactly what happens in London.

The 27th season of The Bachelor is currently airing and in four weeks a lot of things have happened to Zach Shallcross and the women. From 30 contestants, only 11 remain in the “journey” to win the love of the lead. However, next week (as every other week) will be filled with… unexpected things.

The previews have shown that the show is headed to London, which according to Zach is the “perfect place to fall in love.” However, just as the Bachelor says that “nothing's gonna stop us from having an amazing week,” Jesse Palmer appears to say that he has some bad news.

Whatever the host tells the women, they definitely do not love it. “I was not expecting that” and “we don’t really know where we go from here” are some of the phrases that are thrown out. But what exactly happens in England? Here’s everything we know.

The Bachelor 2023: All the spoilers from Episode 5

As usual, Reality Steve has all the scoop of what happens in The Bachelor and this time isn’t the exception. He says that Zach tested positive for COVID-19 in London, which obviously altered all the schedule and the production of the show.

Reality Steve also says that another contestant also tests positive for COVID, he isn't clear who it is yet. Due to his positive, the Bachelor only got to have one one-on-one date with Gabi Elnicki (who receives the rose, BTW), while the other dates were canceled. As you might notice in the preview, he had to do the rose ceremony via Zoom.

Thankfully, he recovers from Covid and then the whole crew travels to Tallinn, Estonia. But, according to Reality Steve, this affected the “tone for the rest of the season, that’s apparently the reason why trying to figure out who gets sent home in Estonia & Budapest is off.”

So, who gets eliminated during Episode 5?

Aly Jacobs

Mercedes Northup

Kylee Russell